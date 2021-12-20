Railer wrestlers claim five medals at KC Stampede

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team went against the best in the region and some of the best in the nation, claiming four medals and a 13th-place team finish out of 54 scoring teams Friday and Saturday at the Kansas City Stampede.

The Railer girls added a medal to the count in their first trip to the Stampede.

Edmond North, Okla., topped Stillwater, Okla., 200.5-199 for the team title. Baylor School of Chattanooga, Tenn., was third at 189. Millard South, Neb., was fourth at 166.5. Collinsville, Okla., was fifth at 163. Newton scored 91 points and finished second among Kansas schools. Goddard was the top-finishing Kansas school, taking 11th at 108.5.

Newton was led by Logan Buchanan, who finished fifth at 220 pounds. After a quarterfinal loss to Christian Nash of Millard South, Buchanan won two more matches. He was pinned by Samuel Murphy of McDonald County in the consolation semifinals, but pinned Torin Forsyth of Blue Valley Southwest in the second period of the fifth-place match.

At 106 pounds, Lucas Kaufman finished seventh at 4-2, downing Declan Strait of Chaparral 8-1 in the seventh-place match. He lost in the quarterfinals to Canon Acklin of Collinsville 10-0. Acklin finished second in the bracket. Kaufman’s other loss came to an out-of-state wrestler.

At 113 pounds, Nick Treaster finished seventh at 4-2. Treaster downed Levi Glover of Goddard 2-0 in the seventh-place match. Both of his losses came to out-of-state wrestlers.

Rio Gomez finished seventh at 285 pounds at 4-2. Gomez dropped a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals to Sebastian Lopez of Garden City. In the consolation quarterfinals, Gomez was pinned by Andrew Farrell of Blue Valley Southwest. In the seventh-place match, Gomez received a forfeit win from Tyler Shanks of Staley.

Clayton Kaufman finished 4-2 at 145 pounds, losing in the second round, but winning four straight in the consolation rounds.

Colin Bybee finished 2-2 at 138 pounds. Brody Harper finished 2-2 at 182 pounds.

Spencer Steinmetz finished 1-2 at 170 pounds.

Nathan Barron (120), Bailey Steinmetz (126), Arnold Aguilar (152) and Clayton Smith (160) all finished 0-2.

Newton was open at both 132 and 195 pounds.

In the 2nd competition (further consolation competition), Barron finished 3-0, Bailey Steinmetz finished 2-1, Aguilar finished 2-1, Harper finished 1-2, Smith finished 0-2 and Spencer Steinmetz finished 0-2.

Newton finished 31st in the 2nd competition out of 54 teams.

The Railer girls had two competitors, led by Jayme Murray, who finished 4-1. After a second-round loss, Murray won four straight. She downed Angel Serrano of Garden City 4-3 in the consolation finals.

Elia Bergquist finished 0-2 at 100 pounds.

The Newton girls finished 25th out of 31 teams with 15 points. Lebanon, Mo., won the team title at 297, followed by Nixa, Mo., at 129 and Holt, Mo., at 110. Garden City was the top Kansas team, tied for seventh at 95 points.

The Newton boys compete Jan. 8 and 9 at the Jenks (Okla.) Invitational. The Railer girls compete Jan. 8 at the Wichita North Invitational.

Newton boys results

106 — 7. Lucas Kaufman (4-2): 1. W Walker Redeker, Staley B 1:22; 2. W Ryder Shelton, Kearney 6-2; QF. L Canon Acklin, Collinsville 10-0 maj.dec.; CQF. W Kaden Markley, Blue Valley Southwest 11-2 maj.dec.; CSF. L Garrett McBride, Edmond North 9-2; 7th. W Declan Strait, Chaparral 8-1.

113 — 7. Nick Treaster (4-2): 1. Xander Meining, Paola :17; 2. W Peyton Lee, Kearney :13; QF. L Gerald Harris, Collinsville 6-4; CQF. W Romiz Monaco, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 15-0 tech.fall 3:32; CSF. L Ashton Bennert, Randall 10-8; 7th. W Levi Glover, Goddard 2-0.

120 — Nathan Barron (0-2): 1. L Alex Ropski, Christian Brothers 4-2 OT; C1. L Jayden Miller, Goddard 12-1 maj.dec.

126 — Bailey Steinmetz (0-2): 1. L Grant Anderson, Rockbridge 3:06; C1. L Timothy McGuire, Klein 2:16.

138 — Colin Bybee (2-2): 1. W Brennan Bova, Troy 2:40; 2. L Landyn Sommer, Stillwater 15-2 maj.dec.; C2. W Caden Kowal, Creighton Prep 16-0 tech.fall (2:38); C3. L Layne Snyder, Pleasant Hill :41.

145 — Clayton Kaufman (4-2): 1. bye; 2. L Roberto Bautista, Klien 9-3; C2. W Efe Otarighobe, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 2:49; C3. W Quinn Daniels, Staley B 2:43; C4. W Nate Copeland, Neosho 8-3; C5. W Drake Jenkins, Seckman 3-2; C6. L Camden Padgett Maize 5-1.

152 — Arnold Aguilar (0-2): 1. L Alec Samuelson, Olathe North 1:13; C2. L Jacob McGlasson, Mill Valley 4:33.

160 — Clayton Smith (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L John Wiley, Mustang :07; C2. L Drew Peppin, Holt :40.

170 — Spencer Steinmetz (1-2): 1. bye; 2. W T.J. Shanks, Staley B 1:26; 3. L Eli Zar, Neosho 1:20; C4. L Wyatt Hartley, Collinsville :46.

182 — Brody Harper (2-2): 1. W Josep Clay, South Moore :35; 2. L Jaidyn Criswell, Klein 2:45; C2. bye; C3. W Michael Burke, Holt 2:35; C4. L Cameron Johnson, Stillwater :31.

220 — 5. Logan Buchanon (6-2): 1. W Brayden Hill, Garden City 4-2; 2. W Jaocb Raines, Troy 1:04; 3. W Zach Olson, Kearney :45; QF. L Christian Nash, Millard South 4:32; C5. W Trenton Bindel, Liberty :55; CQF. W Jake Fernandez, Platte County :37; CSF. L Samuel Murphy, McDonald County 3:34; 5th. W Torin Forsyth, Blue Valley Southwest 2:18.

285 — 7. Rio Gomez (4-2): 1. bye; 2. W Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep 3:05; 3. W Kamaha'o Grace, Staley B 1:11; QF. L Sebastian Lopez, Garden City 1-0; C6. W Charles Speake, Nixa 1-0; CQF. L Andrew Farrell, Blue Valley Southwest 3:20; 7th. W Tyler Shanks, Staley forfeit.

2nd brackets

120f — 1. Nathan Barron (3-0): W C.Bell, Ndes. 6-2; W D.Ballard, Smtv. forfeit; W.Black, Neos. 14-2 maj.dec.

126d — 2. Bailey Steinmetz (2-1): W L.Ramos, CBMP 2:26; W A.Schantz, Somo. 15-0 tech.fall (2:56), L G.Rettele MS 11-3 maj.dec.

152h — 3. Arnold Aguilar (2-1): W C.Bauman Chap. 20-4 tech.fall 6:00; W G.Adkins, Stlb. 1:31; L C.Bruce Arkc. 2:33.

160d — 3. Clayton Smith (0-2): L B.Sundlie 1:02; L V.Provost 1:11.

170f – 3. Spencer Steinmetz (0-2): L K.Trickey Stal. 3:14; L E.Wasson Timb. 3:12.

182b — 3. Brody Harper (1-2): L. C.Gough Jay. :42; L C.Hulbert Crpr. 12-7; J.Freeman 3:58.

Girls

100 — Elia Bergquist (0-2): 1. L Angela Lee, Jay 1:47; C1. bye; C2. L Jacklyn Fast, North Kansas City 1:00.

149 — 3. Jaymie Murray (4-1): 1. bye; QF. L Simone Henry, Rockbridge :57; C2. W Carlie Lamparter, Timberland 11-3 maj.dec.; CQF. W Madison Spahn, North Kansas City 1:56; CSF. W Elise Arellano, Kearney 10-4; CF. W Angel Serrano, Garden City 4-3.