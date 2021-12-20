Area basketball roundup

Prep girls

Goessel 47, Udall 22

GOESSEL — Cheyenne Sawyer scored 21 points to lift the Goessel Bluebird girls to a 47-22 win over Udall Friday in non-league play.

Goessel broke the game open with a 15-1 second quarter to lead 22-5 at the half.

Anna Sade led 2-5 Udall with seven points.

Goessel is 3-2 and hosts Rural Vista Jan. 7.

UDALL (2-5) — Logsdon 0 2-4 4, 2; Hopkins 0 1-2 1, 1; Gilchrist 1 0-4 0, 2; McDaniel 1 0-0 4, 2; Knapp 2 0-0 0, 4; Sade 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Nue 0 1-2 0, 1; Hoffman 1 1-2 3, 3; TOTALS 7 (1) 5-14 13, 22.

GOESSEL (3-2) — Spurlin 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Funk 0 0-1 0, 0; Sawyer 6 (2) 3-5 1, 21; Hoopes 3 2-2 0, 8; Flaming 1 0-0 2, 2; Bryant 0 0-0 0, 0; Graber 3 3-7 2, 9; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Wuest 0 0-0 0, 0; Guhr 0 0-0 1, 0; Griffin 0 0-0 3, 0; Lehrman 1 0-0 0, 2; Zogleman 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 15 (3) 8-15 13, 47.

Udall;4;1;10;7;—;22

Goessel;7;15;12;13;—;47

Smoky Val. 60, Halstead 28

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls fell to Smoky Valley 60-28 Friday in Halstead.

Smoky Valley led 37-10 at the half.

Breanna Priddy led Smoky Valley with 18 points. Keira Mullen added 15 points.

Dominique Schutte led Halstead with 12 points.

Halstead is 3-3 and plays Jan. 4 at Clearwater.

SMOKY VALLEY (4-1) — Peters 0 0-2 0, 0; Koster 0 0-1 1, 0; Scott 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Priddy 8 2-3 1, 18; Lambert 0 0-0 2, 0; Mullen 1 (3) 4-5 1, 15; Mullen 1 (3) 4-5 1, 15; Rose 2 (1) 2-2 1, 9; Adam 0 0-0 0, 0; Hazelwood 3 2-5 2, 8; Blanchat 1 0-0 1, 2; Odell 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (6) 10-18 10, 60.

HALSTEAD (3-3) — Davis 0 0-0 1, 0; Wilson 0 2-3 4, 2; Young 1 1-2 0, 3; D.Schutte 1 (2) 4-6 1, 12; Weber 1 1-2 2, 3; Holzrichter 3 0-0 3, 6; Martinez 1 0-0 3, 2; D.Schutte 0 0-0 3, 0; Acker 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (2) 8-13 15, 28

Sm.Valley;18;19;17;6;—;60

Halstead;6;4;7;11;—;28

Prep boys

Hesston 53, St. John-H. 16

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team held St. John-Hudson to three points in the second half to claim a 53-16 win Friday in non-league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 25-13 at the half.

Jake Proctor led Hesston with 15 points. Nick Arnold added 11 points.

Preston Dunn led St. John-Hudson with six points.

Hesston is off until Jan. 11, when the Swathers host Nickerson.

ST. JOHN-HUDSON (3-4) — Dunn 3 0-2 0, 6; Q.Smith 1 0-2 1, 2; H.Smith 0 1-3 2, 2; Ibarra 2 0-0 0, 3; Gillespie 0 0-0 0, 0; Delp 0 2-5 1, 2; TOTALS 6 4-12 3, 16.

HESSTON (6-0) — Schroeder 2 0-0 0, 4; Werner 1 0-0 3, 2; Proctor 2 (3) 2-2 3, 15; Schilling 2 0-0 2, 4; Waltner 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Sanchez 0 0-0 0, 9; Adams 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Magill 1 0-0 2, 2; Dahlsten 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Arnold 3 (1) 2-2 2, 11; TOTALS 14 (7) 4-4 17, 53.

St. John-H.;8;5;2;1;—;16

Hesston;7;18;21;7;—;53

Goessel 50, Udall 46

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys used a 20-8 fourth quarter to get past Udall 50-46 Friday in non-league play in Goessel.

Goessel trailed 30-27 at the half and 38-30 after three quarters.

Caleb Burkholder led Goessel with 14 points. Caiden Duerksen added 11 points.

Austin King led 0-6 Udall with 16 points. Treny Whiteman added 11 points.

Goessel, 4-1, opens Wheat State League play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody-Burns.

UDALL (0-6) — Blagg 0 0-1 0, 0; Otis 2 2-2 5, 6; Whiteman 3 5-6 4, 11; Rebold 2 0-0 4, 4; Johnson 1 0-0 0, 2; King 8 0-3 3, 16; Harness 2 3-4 1, 7; TOTALS 18 10-16 18, 46.

GOESSEL (4-1) — Smith 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Burkholder 4 6-11 4, 14; T.Schrag 2 5-8 1, 9; Wuest 3 0-0 1, 6; Duerksen 5 1-2 3, 11; Base 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 12-21 12, 50.

Udall;17;13;8;8;—;46

Goessel;15;12;3;20;—;50

Moundridge 62, Garden Pl. 35

MOUNDRIDGE — Logan Churchill scored 31 points with eight rebounds to pace the Moundridge Wildcat boys past Garden Plain 62-35 Friday in the Heart of America League-Central Plains League Challenge in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 15-3 after the first quarter and 21-15 at the half.

“We may have had everyone back for tonight's game but we certainly played lethargic and uninspired after getting up early on GP,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Logan put some numbers up tonight that he is capable on a regular basis for us. Bear Moddelmog played a solid all-around game tonight after missing Tuesday's game. The Christmas break is timely. Sometimes teams don't want the break because they are playing well. I probably have never been more excited to see some time now to get well.”

Moundridge hit 23 of 37 from the field for 62 percent.

Barrett Moddelmog added 15 points for Moundridge.

Jaden Stierwalt led 1-5 Garden Plain with 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting.

Moundridge is 4-2 and plays Jan. 4 at Oxford.

GARDEN PLAIN (1-5) — Stierwalt 10-11 3-4 24, Kasselman 2-2 1-2 5, Hillman 2-5 0-0 4, Haukup 1-5 0-0 2, Bugner 0-3 0-2 0, Dugan 0-1 0-0 0, Gorges 0-1 0-0 0, Scheer 0-0 0-0 0, McGregor 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 15-31 4-8 35.

MOUNDRIDGE (4-2) — Churchill 11-15 7-8 31, Moddelmog 6-9 3-4 15, Hecox 2-4 0-0 5, Kaufman 2-3 0-0 5, Schrag 1-2 0-0 3, Lane 1-4 0-0 3, Adolf 0-0 0-0 0, Brandewiede 0-0 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-37 10-12 62.

Garden Pl.;3;12;13;7;—;35

Moundridge;15;6;23;16;—;62

Total fouls — GP 13, Mdg. 7. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — GP 1-8 (Stierwalt 1-1, Haukup 0-4, Bugner 0-1, McGregor 0-2), Mdg. 6-17 (Churchill 2-6, Hecox 1-3, Kaufman 1-2, Schrag 1-2, Lane 1-4). Rebounds — GP 18 (Kasselman 4, Bugner 4), Mdg. 23 (Churchill 8). Assists — GP 5 (Kasselman 2), Mdg. 18 (Kaufman 9). Turnovers — GP 5 (Kasselman 1, Hillman 1, Gorges 1, Scheer 1), Mdg. 8 (Kaufman 3). Blocked shots — GP 0, Mdg. 6 (Churchill 5). Steals — GP 1 (Stierwalt 1), Mdg. 2 (Kaufman 2).

Berean Ac. 48, Medicine Ldg. 40

ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior boys went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter to get by Medicine Lodge 48-40 Friday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

Berean led 30-16 at the half.

Creighton Kukula led Berean with 18 points. Devin Buseintz and Austin Thiessen each scored 12.

Chance Winter led 4-2 Medicine Lodge with 12 points. Theron Wedel added 10 points.

Berean Academy, 5-1, hosts the Classical School of Wichita Jan. 4.

MEDICINE LODGE (4-2) — Zoie 3 2-2 3, 8; Wedel 4 2-2 3, 10; Winter 2 (2) 2-3 2, 12; Cunningham 2 0-3 3, 4; Randels 0 (1) 0–0 1, 3; Cox 0 0-0 1, 3; Hrencher 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (4) 6-10 13, 40.

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-1) — Driskill 0 0-0 2, 0: Zapata 0 (1) 1-4 1, 4; Busenitz 1 (2) 4-4 2, 12; Kukula 3 (3) 3-4 0, 18; Wiebe 1 0-0 2, 2; A.Thiessen 6 0-0 3, 12; TOTALS 11 (6) 8-12 11, 48.

Medicine Ldg.;12;4;12;12;—;40

Berean Ac.;16;14;10;12;—;48

Freshman boys

Campus 39, Newton 27

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School freshman boys basketball team fell to Campus 39-27 Friday in Haysville.

Newton trailed 25-13 at the half.

Newton plays Jan. 7 at Valley Center.

NEWTON — Murrillo 6, Buffalo 6, Horton 2, Maynard 4, Burnett 7, Carr 2.

Newton;7;6;5;7;—;27

Campus;12;13;5;9;—;39

C Team girls

Campus 39, Newton 31

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School C team girls’ basketball team fell to Campus 39-31 Friday in Haysville.

Scoring details were not available.

Newton plays Jan. 7 at Valley Center.

Hesston 44, St. John-Hudson 34