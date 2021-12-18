Offense falters in loss for Railer girls

HAYSVILLE — The Grinch came and stole the offense for the Newton High School girls’ basketball team, which fell to Campus 40-10 Friday in AV-CTL I play.

Newton made just two field goals in 27 tries in the game, posting 20 turnovers. Campus snaps a 15-game losing streak.“It was ugly today,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “We weren’t prepared. We should have been, but we weren’t. They were ready for us because we beat them twice last year. Their coaches did a good job. We looked a little timid and scared.”

Tya Tindall led 1-4 Campus with 17 points.

Abigale Koontz led the Railers with three points.

Newton opened the game one of 11 from the field with five turnovers, falling behind 9-3.

Campus opened the second quarter with a pair of three-point plays. Newton took just two shots in the first four minutes of the quarter. The Colts added a 3-point shot before Hayley Loewen broke the shutout with a pair of free throws. Newton trailed 18-5 at the half.

Newton was held to one field goal in the third quarter, trailing 28-9.

Newton got into double figures in scoring on one of two Natalie Jones free throws with 4:10 remaining, the sole point the Railers scored in the period. The 30-point running clock kicked in during the final minute of play.

Newton, 0-6, is off until Jan. 7, when the travel to Valley Center.

“Another couple of weeks will get them right,” Leake said. “The last couple of games have been down. (The time off) is exactly what we need. We have played a lot of games, and some of the small things — the small details — have been left out. We’ll be ready. We need to work on everything. We didn’t play well on defense. We didn’t talk. We played selfish. The only way to win is to play together.”

NEWTON (0-6, 0-3 AV-CTL I) — Hendrickson 0 0-0 1, 0; Seidl 0 0-0 1, 0; Antonowich 0 1-2 0, 1; Loewen 0 2-2 2, 2; Henderson 0 1-2 2, 1; Koontz 1 1-2 1, 3; Nelson 0 0-0 3, 0; Entz 1 0-0 0, 2; Hernandez 0 0-0 1, 0; Jones 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 2 6-10 11, 10.

CAMPUS (1-4, 1-0 AV-CTL I) — Tillemans 0 0-0 0, 0; K.Smith 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Morales 0 (2) 2-2 1, 8; Tindall 4 (2) 3-3 3, 17; T.Smith 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Hubbard 1 1-3 2, 3; Laake 0 0-0 0, 0; Free 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 8 (6) 6-8 12, 40.

Newton;3;2;4;1;–;10

Campus;9;9;10;12;—;40