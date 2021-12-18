Newton boys struggle to stay with Campus

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team struggled to contain the athleticism of the Campus Colts, falling 77-51 Friday in AV-CTL I play in Haysville.

“Our guys had a lot of fight tonight,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “I know things didn’t go our way. We stayed positive. Tuesday, we made some mistakes and lost some confidence. Tonight, we had a lot of fight. Even though things didn’t go our way. We had three guys in practice the last two days. We had a lot of guys sick. They’re coming off the flu. They had the right mind set.”

Andrell Burton Jr. led Campus with 24 points. Andrew Howard scored 15 points. Zion Young scored 14 points. Kaason Thomas scored 11 points.

Dylan Petz led the Railers with 21 points. Tanner Dorrell scored 11 and Joe Slechta scored 10.

Newton fell behind 6-0. A Tanner Dorrell layup put Newton in the scoring column, but Campus rolled off eight more points. Campus led 18-5 at the end of the period.

Newton stayed with Campus in the second quarter, getting to within 10. A Howard layup at the buzzer put the Colts up 35-23.

Newton had 14 turnovers in the first half to six for Campus.

Petz opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Colts replied with a 5-0 run.

Campus led by 19 at the end of the period, 58-39.

Newton stayed with Campus early in the fourth quarter. The Colts were able to pull away late.

“We play in one of the most athletic leagues in the state and we need to get our guys used to seeing that kind of pressure,” Preston said. “We have to rotate some guys in. The guys who come in off the bench are sophomores. They are competing and trying to keep them out of the lane. That’s hard against a team like that. We created some good looks against their pressure. It was nice to see.”

Newton is off until Jan. 7, playing at Valley Center.

“It’s much needed,” Preston said. “We need to get our bodies healed up, our minds. We need to get physically refreshed and mentally refreshed. We need to do some skill work. When we get back from break, we need to crank up the intensity, the physicality.”

NEWTON (0-6, 0-3 AV-CTL I) — Petz 4 (4) 1-1 0, 21; Kernal 0 0-0 1, 0; Slechta 1 (2) 2-2 1, 10; Dorrell 3 (1) 2-2 2, 11; Zerger 1 0-0 1, 2; Woods 1 0-0 0, 0; Castro 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Entz 1 0-0 1, 2; Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; Claassen 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (8) 5-5 10, 51.

CAMPUS (2-3, 1-0 AV-CTL I) — Sutler 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Young 3 (2) 2-4 2, 14; Thomas 5 1-2 1, 11; Johnson 0 0-0 0, 0; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Pierce 0 0-0 2, 0; Whitson 0 2-2 0, 2; Howard 7 1-5 2, 15; Burton 8 (2) 2-2 2, 24; Knight 2 0-0 1, 4; TOTALS 27 (5) 8-14 12, 77.

Newton;5;18;16;12;—51

Campus;18;17;23;19;—;77