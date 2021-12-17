Railer wrestlers dominate Salina South in dual

The Kansan

SALINA — It almost took longer to make the trip from Newton to Salina than for the Newton High School wrestling team to win a 71-9 dual meet over Salina South Thursday in AV-CTL I action.

Newton improves to 3-0 in league duals. It was the most points the Railers have scored in a dual meet this season.

Newton won 11 of the 13 matches on the match with 10 of the 11 wins by fall. The Railers gave up one fall and one decision.

“We came out and we performed well,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We had some new kids in our lineup. We had some guys who shifted down. I was wondering how some of our guys would adjust to wrestling at a lower weight, but they wrestled well.”

Newton won the first seven matches by pin. None of those matches reached the third period.

Arnold Aguilar’s second-period, 15-0 win clinched the dual meet win. After three more Railer wins, two by fall and one by forfeit, South finally got its first win at 195 pounds, when Brandon Flecther pinned Newton’s Mohamed Farah in the second period.

After a Railer pin at 220 pounds, Newton’s Marcel Gonzalez dropped an 8-3 decision at 285.

The Railer girls had just two matches, dropping them both by fall.

The meet lasted about 45 minutes, which goes in the Railers’ favor as they headed to Kansas City, Mo., afterwards to compete in the Kansas City Stampede at the HyVee Arena.

“We’re traveling down tonight and getting up early in the morning,” Edgmon said. “There are 90 teams, 10 states. We’re going to have some pretty tough competition. We’re going to run into some guys who are pretty high caliber. I want to see our guys compete and not give up. We’re going to see some nationally-ranked guys. We’ll look to score points against them. We’ll be seeing some of the best in the country and that’s why we go here.”

Newton 71, Salina South 9

106 — Lucas Kaufman N pinned Josiah Martinez SS :54. 113 — Nick Treaster N pinned Wyatt Vorarath 1:22. 120 — Nathan Barron N pinned Trevor McMurray SS 3:35. 126 — Bailey Steinmentz N pinned Isaac Matyinez SS 2:45. 132 — Michael Southern N pinned Deacon McDonald SS 1:08. 138 — Colin Bybee N pinned Tristan Bernhardt SS 1:41. 145 — Clayton Kaufman N pinned Seth Waitt SS :37. 152 — Arnold Aguilar N tech.fall Wayne Elder 15-0 (3:41). 160 — Clayton Smith N pinned Peyton Augustine :51. 170 — Spencer Steinmetz N won by forfeit. 182 — Brody Harper N pinned Bradley Handwork SS :47. 195 — Brandon Flecther SS pinned Mohamed Farah N 2:17. 220 — Logan Buchanan N pinned Brayden Fenci :26. HWT — Kayson Dietz SS dec. Marcel Gonzalez N 8-3.

Girls

126 — Ninel Garcia SS pinned Sarah Taticchi N 2:50. 126 — Ashley Lawler SS pinned Giulia Viliani N :53.

JV Boys

113 — Blake Preister SS pinned Wyatt Mayes N :41. 113 — Blake Preister SS pinned Gabriel Catache N 2:40. 126 — Eddy Southern N dec. Zach McMurray SS 11-4. 126 — Cade Miles SS pinned Gerardo Chavez N 1:06. 126 — Zach Johnson SS pinned Edgar Garcia N 1:17. 132 — Brady Oliver SS pinned Calvin Smith N 1:40. 132 — Brady Oliver SS pinned Kyle Basye N 2:51. 285 — Jackson Marlar N pinned Luis Moreno SS :25. 285 — Jackson Marlar N pinned Aiden Anderes SS :39.