EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;36.5;19.5

Eastgate Chicks;36;20

Mixed Up;26;20

Eastgate Lanes;33;23

5 Pin;28.5;27.5

Marty and the Jets;28;28

Some Beaches;27.5;28.5

Rock Stars;26;30

Who Cares;23.5;32.5

Spare Me;21;35

Oops;21;35

Ball Hugger;19;37

High Single Game — Pam Berg, 205; High Single Series — Pam Berg, 565; High Team Game — Split Happens, 637; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,829.

EASTGATE METRO

Newton Now;37;15

X Force;32.5;19.5

Eastgate Lanes;32;20

Hillsboro Ford;31;21

Prestige Worldwide;30;22

Dark Sky;27;25

Team Retired;25;27

Ten Pins Short;24.5;27.5

Roger Mower-CJ;24;28

One Left;24;28

Gary’s Angels;17;35

High Single Game — Men: Stacey Sauders, 266; Women: Melissa Barton, 186; High Series — Men: Joey Young, 714; Women: Melissa Barton, 504; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,041; High Team Series — Newton Now, 2,942.

EASTGATE V-8

It Doesn’t Matter;38;22

Ball Busters;34.5;25.5

Team Retired;33;27

Give ‘Em 3;32;28

GGG;31;29

We Need Some;27.5;32.5

Platinum PDR;26;34

High Single Game — Men: Bryan Esau, 266; Women: Pat Zenner, 149; High Series — Men: Bryan Esau, 711; Women: Tiffany Burke, Pat Zenner, 396. High Team Game — It Doesn’t Matter, 1,041; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 2,985.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;39;17

Sassy 32;24

Winssome;31;25

Curtis C’s;29;27

Teddy Bears;29;27

Die Hards;25;31

Fearsome Foursome;21;35

Just Luck;18;38

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 222; Women: June Meister, 192; High Single Series — Men: Mando Serrano, Cecil Kemph, 571; Women: June Meister, 489; High Team Game — Winssome, 702; High Team Series — Winssome, 1,992.

GOODWILL

All 3 Holes;36.5;15.5

Tee Pees;28.5;23.5

Buggsy’s Raiders;27;25

We B Gone;27;25

Roofing Services;25;27

Split Happens;24;28

Bartel Cabinets;23;29

A-Team;17;35

High Single Game — Shawn Ashcraft, Bartel Cabinets, 264; High Single Series — Shawn Ashcraft, Bartel Cabinets, 668; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 971; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,806.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;24;16

Gutter Gunners;23;17

Gutterball Shooters;22;18

Whatever;21.5;18.5

Pauls;20;20

Rat Pack;19.5;20.5

Who Knows;16:24

I Don’t Care;15;5

La Familia;14;26

The Serranos;n;a

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 231; Women: Pam Thomas, 200; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 641; Women: Pam Thomas, 549; High Team Game — The Nines, 567; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,610.