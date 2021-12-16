Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Dec. 18 through Dec. 26, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Dec. 18

PREP WRESTLING — Newton (B) @ Kansas City Shootout (Hy-Vee Arena) TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — North Texas @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPN+), Stephen F. Austin @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Oregon @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 8:10 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Amarillo @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ Nebraska (M 5 p.m., Big 10 Network).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 2:10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Memphis 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Dec. 21

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Goessel @ Peabody-Burns.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ Colorado (M 8 p.m., ESPN2), McNeese State @ Kansas State (M 7 P.M., ESPN+), Kansas @ Wichita State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Prairie View A&M @ Wichita State (M 6 p.m., ESPN+), Illinois-Chicago @ Kansas State (W 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Denver @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Dec. 23

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Phoenix 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Dec. 24

No area events scheduled

Saturday, Dec. 25

No area events scheduled

Sunday, Dec. 26

PRO BASKETBALL — New Orleans @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO FOOTBALL — Pittsburgh @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some streaming, cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable, satellite company or internet provider for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.