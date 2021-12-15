Railer girls fall on the road at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team has been finding ways to play with top teams for five, 10, even 15 minutes or more.

The Railers are still looking for that complete game, falling to Hutchinson 61-32 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Hutchinson.

Newton was hampered by 25 turnovers and 13 of 39 shooting. Hutchinson had nine turnovers and hit 25 of 47 from the field.

“We weren’t locked in today,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “We didn’t do a lot of things right today. We had so many small things that we didn’t do right. We missed a lot of shots today. It was the small details.”

Newton broke the 30-point barrier for the first time this season.

“That felt good, but at the same time, if we play well, we could have scored 40 or even 50 points,” Leake said.

Mya Thompson led Hutchinson with 13 points. Aliyah Green and Grayci Keeler each scored 12 points.

Amaree Henderson led the Railers with nine points.

The Railers missed their first six shots from the field, falling behind 12-0. After baskets by Camryn Entz and Amaree Henderson, Hutchinson scored twice more in the period, including a Hannah Ames putback at the buzzer, putting Hutchinson up 16-4.

Newton made a 6-2 run to start the second quarter. Railer turnovers allowed Hutchinson to finish the quarter on a 13-6 run and lead 31-16 at the half.

After trading baskets to start the second half, Hutchinson went on an 11-0 run. Entz hit a pair of free throws for Newton to cut their deficit to 21, 48-27.

Hayley Loewen opened the fourth quarter with a layup off a steal. Hutchinson replied with an 8-0 run.

Newton plays Friday at Campus, the last game for the Railers before the holiday break.

“If we don’t play well, we could be in a very similar situation,” Leake said. “I will do my best to get them ready.”

NEWTON (0-5, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Seidl 0 0-0 1, 0; Suderman 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Antonowich 1 0-0 3, 2; Loewen 1 0-0 1, 2; Henderson 3 (1) 0-0 1, 9; Ab.Koontz 1 1-4 0, 3; Nelson 0 0-0 1, 0; Entz 2 2-3 3, 6; Hernandez 2 2-3 3, 6; Jones 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 6-10 14, 32.

HUTCHINSON (3-0, 2-0 AV-CTL I) — Green 4 (1) 1-7 2, 12; Wilson 4 0-0 2, 8; Keeler 3 (2) 0-2 3, 12; Thompson 6 1-4 2, 13; Ames 4 1-2 1, 9; Posch 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Jackson 0 0-0 1, 0; Moriasi 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 23 (4) 3-15 12, 61.

Newton;4;12;11;5;—;32

Hutchinson;16;15;17;13;—;61