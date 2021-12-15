Offense falters for Newton boys against Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — After strong offensive showings in the last two games, the Newton High School boys’ basketball team’s scoring prowess failed it Tuesday, falling to Hutchinson 52-37 in AV-CTL I play in Hutchinson.

Newton had 25 turnovers in the game, shot just 13 of 45 from the field and five of 13 from 3-point range. Hutchinson was 19 of 51 from the field, 14 of 29 from the free throw line and had 16 turnovers, six in the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, we were pretty poor tonight,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We went back to game one (a 36-27 loss to Wichita North). When we made a negative play, we hung our head and that led to more negative plays. We have to get more mental toughness. We have to make better decisions with the ball. We also need better leadership, and that begins with me. When you give an opponent 25 extra shots, it’s hard to win that game. I’ll give our guys credit. We hung in that game until the last minute or two. We defended really well in the half court, but they’re scoring most of their points off turnovers.”

Nic Lange led 1-2 Hutchinson with 18 points. Dauntay King added 13 points.

Tanner Dorrell led Newton with 13 points. Dylan Petz scored 10 points, all in the second half.

The Railers were able to debut freshman Diontay Kernal and senior Caleb Anderson for the season, Newton was without several other regulars and have yet to feature a full squad.

“Tons of adversity,” Preston said. “We lost three guys today and a coach to the flu. We have another kid who may be out a day or two sick. I give our guys a lot of credit for playing hard and battling a lot of adversity. We got some guys back, but their still learning and there’s not a lot of continuity on the court.”

Hutchinson was just two of 13 shooting in the first quarter, but thanks to 10 turnovers and six fouls, the Salt Hawks led 10-6 at the end of the period.

Hutchinson made a 9-5 run to start the second quarter, but the Salt Hawks were hampered by three of eight free throw shooting. Newton got back within eight at the end of the half, 22-14.

Fouls were 14-7 against Newton in the first half.

The foul calls were going against Hutchinson 6-2 in the third quarter, but the Railers were still committing turnovers. A Petz trey just before the buzzer got Newton within 10, 39-29.

Petz opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Hutchinson replied with a 5-0 run to lead by 12.

Newton, 0-5, plays Friday at 1-3 Campus. The Colts gained their first win of the season Tuesday, stopping Goddard 81-36.

“We want to finish up the week strong,” Preston said. “We want to have a couple of good days of practice then go to Campus. Then we can get to Christmas break, get rested and get some practice time together.”

NEWTON (0-5, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Petz 2 (2) 0-1 4, 10; Kernal 1 1-2 2, 3; Slechta 1 1-4 3, 3; Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Dorrell 1 (3) 2-4 3, 13; Zerger 0 1-2 1, 1; Gomez 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 1 0-0 1, 2; Ruth 0 0-0 5, 0; TOTALS 7 (6) 5-13 22, 37.

HUTCHINSON (1-2, 1-1 AV-CTL I) — Lewis 0 0-0 0, 0; Mendoza 1 2-2 0, 4; Clark 0 0-2 1, 0; T.King 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Heneha 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Heneha 0 0-0 0, 0; Robertson 2 2-4 2, 6; Newquist 1 2-5 4, 4; D.King 4 5-11 3, 13; Rodriguez 1 0-0 0, 2; Spiller 0 0-0 0, 0; Witt 2 1-2 2, 5; Lachenmaier 0 0-0 2, 0; Lange 8 2-3 2, 18; VanSyckle 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 14-29 17, 52.

Newton;6;8;15;8;—;37

Hutchinson;10;12;17;13;—;52