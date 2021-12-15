Railer swimmers claim two more state entries

ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team claimed two more state qualifying entries while placing seventh at the Andover Invitational.

Andover Central won the meet at 368, followed by Wichita Collegiate at 271 and Andover at 243. Newton scored 144 points.

The team of Simon Hodge, Justin Franz, Otis Musser and Andrew Barron took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:37.59, breaking the state qualifying time of 1:38.72.

The same team took fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:42.67, a time cut of more than seven seconds and a state qualifying time, breaking the required time of 3:43.60.

Hodge recorded a new state consideration (secondary qualification) time in the 200-yard freestyle, taking eighth in 2:02.83. Hodge took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.74.

Newton competes at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Newton Invitational II at the NHS pool.

Andover Inv.

Dec. 9-10

Newton results

x-non-scoring entry

Team scores — Andover Central 368, Wichita Collegiate 271, Andover 243, Maize South 188, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 179, Maize 164, Newton 144, Valley Center 121, Buhler 117, McPherson 115, Wichita Independent 111 Winfield 62, Rose Hill 22.

200-yd. medley relay — 8. Newton A (Andrew Barron, Pablo Gentil, Otis Musser, Kaden Anderson) 1:58.75.

200-yd. freestyle — 8. Simon Hodge 2:02.83, 19. Kaden Anderson 2:26.77, 20. Pablo Gentil 2:27.61.

50-yd. freestyle — 8. Andrew Barron 24.56, 9. Otis Musser 24.70, 15. Justin Franz 25.54. Newton exhibitions: Abram Wall 27.13, Samuel Revel 30.28, Earl Muller 33.55, Daniel Perilli 41.30, Aiden Foreman 42.93.

100-yd. freestyle — 3. Simon Hodge 53.74, 22. Ben Friesen Guhr 1:07.01. Newton exhibitions: Earl Muller 1:17.87, Daniel Perilli 1:43.99.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 2. Newton A (Simon Hodge, Justin Franz, Otis Musser, Andrew Barron) 1:37.59. Newton B (Kaden Anderson, Ben Friesen Guhr, Abram Wall, Pablo Gentil) 1:48.80-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 30. Aidan Foreman 2:00.45.

100-yd. breaststroke — 9. Pablo Gentil 1:15.85, 26. Ben Friesen Guhr 1:32.50, 29. Samuel Revel 1:42.13.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 4. Newton A (Simon Hodge, Justin Franz, Otis Musser, Andrew Barron) 3:42.67. Newton B (Kaden Anderson, Earl Muller, Samuel Ravel, Abram Wall) 4:43.91-x.