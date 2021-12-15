Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

Prep Girls

Little Rv. 45, Moundridge 31

MOUNDRIDGE — The Little River girls’ basketball team used a 12-5 third quarter to break open a three-point game and claim a 45-31 win over Moundridge Tuesday in Moundridge.

Little River led 24-21 at the half, holding Moundridge to 10 points in the second half.

“I am really proud of my girls tonight. They fought hard on both ends of the floor, but just ran out of steam,” Moundridge coach Kaleigh Huxman said. “Little River has a set of solid posts and guards who do a great job of getting it into them. I thought we made good decisions tonight, especially in the first half, and got some great looks that just didn't fall. We are looking forward to Thursday when we go on our first road trip to Chaparral.”

Lily Boughfman scored 18 points for 4-1 Little River.

Kate Eichelberger led 3-2 Moundridge with 12 points.

Moundridge plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chaparral in the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

LITTLE RIVER (4-1) — Sneath 0 0-0 0, 0; Stephenson 2 0-0 0, 4; Eck 1 2-3 2, 4; Ellwood 1 1-2 0, 3; Welsh 1 0-0 0, 2; Olander 3 1-4 2, 7; E.Boughfman 3 1-4 2, 7; Renken 0 0-0 0, 0; Standbury 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Boughfman 8 2-2 2, 18; DeBaere 0 0-0 0, 0; Collins 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 7-15 8, 45.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-2) — Elmore 3 0-4 4, 6; A.Durst 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; E.Durst 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 5 2-3 4, 12; Schmidt 0 0-0 1, 0; Blough 1 1-2 2, 3; TOTALS 11 (2) 3-9 14, 31.

Little Rv.;10;14;12;9;—;45

Moundridge;10;11;5;5;—;31

Prep Boys

Moundridge 48, Little Rv. 38

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys stopped Little River 48-38 Tuesday in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 29-18 at the half.

“Played a little short handed tonight but the kids stepped up and helped us get the win against an athletic and well coached Little River squad,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I know that they were missing some kids as well so it would be nice to play at full strength for both teams. We shared the ball well and got possessions in the paint where we could take advantage of our size. Hopefully we will get everyone back for Friday when Garden Plain comes to town for the HOA vs CPL Challenge.”

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 25 points and 10 rebounds, hitting eight of eight free throws. Joseph Schrag added 13 points.

Rylen Konen led 2-3 Little River with seven points.

Moundridge, 3-2, hosts Garden Plain Friday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

LITTLE RIVER (2-3) — Konen 3-3 0-0 7, Loder 2-5 0-0 6, Mantz 1-3 2-2 5, Walton 2-6 0-0 5, Olander 1-8 0-0 3, Renken 1-3 0-0 3, Bruce 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, team 1-1 0-0 5, TOTALS 13-33 2-2 38.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-2) — Churchill 8-15 8-8 25, Schrag 4-7 1-2 13, Hecox 3-4 0-3 8, Brandewiede 1-1 0-0 2, Doherty 0-1 0-0 0, Adolf 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-28 9-13 48.

Little Rv.;7;11;8;12;—;38

Moundridge;13;16;7;12;—;48

Total fouls — LR 9, Mdg. 6. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — LR 7-20 (Konen 1-1, Loder 2-4, Mantz 1-3, Walton 1-5, Olander 1-4, Renken 1-3), Mdg. 7-15 (Churchill 1-5, Schrag 4-7, Hecox 2-3). Rebounds — LR 11 (Konen 3, Olander 3), Mdg. 24 (Churchill 10). Assists — LR 9 (Mantz 4), Mdg. 14 (Hecox 8). Turnovers — LR 3 (Olander 1, Bruce 1, Smith 1), Mdg. 7 (Schag 3). Blocked shots — LR 0, Mdg. 2 (Brandewiede 2). Steals — LR 0, Mdg. 0.

Freshman Boys

Hutchinson 63, Newton 35

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team waited too long to start scoring, falling to Hutchinson 63-35 in Hutchinson.

Newton trailed 27-5 at the half, staying with Hutchinson a little better in the second half. Newton briefly got the lead under 20 points late in the fourth quarter before Hutchinson made another run.

Newton plays Friday at Campus.

NEWTON — Murrillo 21, Dickinson 2, Buffalo 3, Maynard 7, Carr 2.

Newton;2;3;14;16;—;35

Hutchinson;11;16;20;16;—;63

Other area scores

GIRLS

Remington 39, Halstead 24

Smoky Valley 47, Hesston 36

BOYS

Smoky Valley 59, Hesston 40