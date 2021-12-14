Area basketball roundup

Prep girls

Bluebird Classic

Burrton 37, Elyria Chr. 33 (OT)

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger girls claimed third place at the Bluebird Classic with a 37-33 win over Elyria Christian Saturday in overtime at the Bluebird Classic.

Burrton led 4-0 after the first quarter and 12-7 at the half.

The Chargers outscored the Eagles 15-8 from the free throw line.

Cassie Dunlavy led Burrton with 18 points.

Ryland Hawkinson scored 14 points for Elyria Christian.

Burrton is 3-1 and hosts Peabody-Burns Tuesday.

BURRTON (3-1) — Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; Hoopes 0 3-5 0, 3; Matlock 0 0-0 2, 0; M.Dunlavy 1 3-6 3, 5; C.Dunlavy 5 8-12 4, 18; Henns 0 (2) 0-3 3, 6; Bailey 2 1-2 4, 5; TOTALS 8 (2) 15-28 17, 37.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (1-3) — Al.Swenson 0 (1) 0-2 4, 3; Penner 2 (1) 2-2 3, 9; Reiff 1 0-0 2, 2; Starburg 0 1-3 5, 1; Stone 0 (1) 1-2 4, 4; Bower 0 0-0 0, 0; Clark 0 0-0 1, 0; Ry.Hawkinson 5 4-5 5, 14; TOTALS 8 (3) 8-14 24, 33.

Burrton;4;8;9;9;7;—;37

Elyria Chr.;0;7;13;10;3;—;33

Burrton 35, Can-Gal. 10

CANTON-GALVA (0-3) — Miller 0 0-0 3, 0; Toews 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Espinoza 0 (1) 1-4 4, 4; Fast 0 0-0 0, 0; Krase 0 0-1 4, 0; M.Craig 1 1-6 2, 1; R.Craig 0 0-6 2, 0; TOTALS 1 (2) 2-17 17, 10.

BURRTON (2-1) — Dold 1 2-2 1, 4; Hoopes 4 3-3 1, 11; Matlack 0 0-0 4, 0; M.Dunlavy 0 1-2 3, 1; Murray 0 1-2 0, 1; Klein 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Dunlavy 4 2-5 2, 10; Hess 0 2-2 4, 2; Bailey 3 0-0 1, 6; Perkins 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 11-16 16, 35.

Ely.Chr.;1;1;2;6;—;10

Burrton;12;14;9;0;—;35

Goessel 40, Can-Gal 18

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School girls downed rival Canton-Galva 40-18 in the fifth-place game of the Bluebird Invitational.

Goessel led 27-7 at the half.

Cheyenne Sawyer led Goessel with 15 points. Sage Toews scored seven points for 0-4 Canton-Galva.

Goessel is 2-2 and hosts Udall Friday.

CANTON-GALVA (0-4) — Miller 0 1-2 2, 1; Toews 1 (1) 2-7 2, 7; Pearson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Espinoza 2 0-4 3, 4; Fast 0 0-0 0, 0; Krase 0 0-0 3, 0; M.Craig 1 0-1 1, 2; R.Craig 0 1-8 2, 1; TOTALS 4 (2) 4-22 14, 18.

GOESSEL (2-2) — Spurlin 0 1-2 2, 1; Sawyer 1 (4) 1-4 1, 15; Hoopes 1 (2) 0-0 4, 8; Fleming 2 0-0 2, 4; Graber 2 0-2 3, 2; Guhr 0 0-2 4, 0; Griffin 2 1-1 4, 5; Zogleman 1 1-1 2, 3; TOTALS 8 (6) 4-12 22, 44.

Can-Gal;1;6;8;3;—;18

Goessel;11;16;6;7;—;40

Ely.Chr. 33, Goessel 17

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (1-2) — Al.Swanson 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Ad.Swanson 0 0-0 0, 0; Lass 0 0-0 0, 0; Penner 2 2-2 1, 6; Allen 2 1-2 1, 5; Kromm 0 0-0 0, 0; Reiff 2 0-0 3, 4; Starburg 0 0-0 4, 0; Stone 2 0-2 2, 4; Clark 0 0-0 1, 0; Ry.Hawkinson 5 1-2 4, 11; Ru.Hawkinson 0 0-0 0, 0; Trese 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 13 4-8 19, 33.

GOESSEL (2-1) — Spurlin 0 5-7 1, 5; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Sawyer 0 3-5 1, 3; Hoopes 0 1-2 2, 1; Flaming 0 0-0 2, 0; Graber 1 1-4 0, 3; Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Guhr 0 0-0 2, 0; Griffin 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogelman 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; TOTALS 1 (1) 12-20 9, 17.

Ely.Chr.;11;7;9;6;—;33

Goessel;1;9;4;3;—;17

Moundridge Classic

Moundridge 44, Inman 23

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls held the rival Inman Teutons to 12 points in the first half to claim a 44-23 win Friday in the final game of the Moundridge Classic.

The Wildcats led 18-3 after the first quarter and 31-12 at the half.

Emily Durst led Moundridge with 12 points.

Maci Neufeld and Taylor Thiessen each scored five points for Inman, 0-4.

Moundridge is 3-1 and hosts Little River Tuesday.

INMAN (0-4) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; McLain 1 0-0 0, 2; Friessen 0 0-0 0, 0; Neufeld 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Welch 1 1-3 1, 3; Schmidt 0 2-2 0, 2; Martisko 2 0-0 2, 4; Thiessen 2 1-1 0, 5; Woods 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 8 (1) 4-6 4, 23.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-1) — Elmore 3 1-2 2, 7; A.Durst 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; E.Durst 3 (2) 0-0 0, 12; Kaminkow 0 0-0 0, 0; Wedel 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 3 1-2 2, 7; Schmidt 2 0-0 1, 4; Blough 1 1-2 0, 3; TOTALS 13 (5) 3-6 9, 44.

Inman;3;9;7;4;—;23

Moundridge;18;13;4;9;—;44

Hesston Classic

Garden Plain 34, Hesston 30

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls fell to Garden Plain 34-30 Thursday in the Hesston Classic.

Hesston led 19-14 at the half and 24-23 after three quarters.

Celia Puetz led Garden Plain with 14 points.

Carly Bartell led Hesston with eight points.

Hesston, 0-3, plays Tuesday at Smoky Valley.

GARDEN PLAIN (3-0) — Stuhlsatz 0 0-0 1, 0; Hitt 0 0-0 1, 0; C.Puetz 5 4-10 2, 14; Dooley 1 0-0 2, 2; Hammond 1 2-2 2, 4; Zogleman 2 1-2 1, 5; J.Puetz 3 3-5 0, 9; TOTALS 12 10-19 9, 34.

HESSTON (0-3) — Kaiser 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Ferralez 0 0-0 3, 0; Yoder 1 (1) 2-2 3, 7; Brueggen 1 0-0 0, 2; Lais 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 0 0-0 2, 0; Humphreys 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Bartell 3 2-2 1, 8; Kueker 2 0-0 4, 4; TOTALS 8 (3) 5-6 16, 30.

Garden Pl.;10;4;9;11;—;34

Hesston;9;10;5;6;—;30

Prep Boys

Bluebird Classic

Goessel 45, H.Cent.Chr. 34

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys took third in the Bluebird Classic with a 45-34 win over Hutchinson Central Christian Saturday.

Goessel outscored Central Christian 24-6 from 3-point range. Goessel led 26-18 at the half.

Skylar Wuest led Goessel with 15 points. Caiden Duerksen added 11 points.

Friday, Goessel fell to Elyria Christian 52-40 in pool play.

Duerksen scored 20 points for Goessel.

Goessel is 3-1 and hosts Udall Friday.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (1-3) — Lambert 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Losew 3 2-4 4, 8; Ibarra 3 (1) 2-3 0, 11; Clark 0 0-0 0, 0; Huff 1 0-1 0, 2; Weis 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Miller 3 2-4 3, 8; Yoder 1 0-2 5, 2; TOTALS 11 (2) 6-14 14, 34.

GOESSEL (3-1) — N.Schrag 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Smith 0 0-0 3, 0; Burkholder 1 (1) 1-2 3, 6; T.Schrag 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Bryant 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 0-2 2, 0; Wuest 4 (2) 1-1 2, 15; Duerksen 2 (2) 1-2 3, 11; Base 1 2-5 3, 4; TOTALS 8 (8) 5-12 15, 45.

H.Cent.Chr.;6;12;11;5;—;34

Goessel;13;13;15;4;—;45

Elyria Chr. 52, Goessel 40

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (2-1) — Laney 1 (1) 2-2 1, 7; Unruh 1 (2) 3-4 2, 11; Allen 2 0-0 4, 4; Unruh 2 1-2 3, 5; Lundberg 0 0-0 3, 0; Schneider 0 0-0 1, 0; Romero 1 (3) 6-6 0, 17; Huxman 1 0-0 0, 2; Wiggins 3 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 11 (6) 12-14 6, 52.

GOESSEL (2-1) — N.Schrag 0 0-0 1, 0; Smith 1 0-0 3, 2; Burkholder 2 1-2 1, 5; T.Schrag 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Schrag 3 1-4 1, 7; Wuest 2 2-4 4, 6; Duersksen 7 (1) 7-14 15, 40.

Ely.Chr.;15;12;13;12;—;52

Goessel;12;9;10;9;—;40

Little Rv. 69, Burrton 43

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger boys fell to Little River 69-43 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Bluebird Classic.

Little River led 32-26 at the half.

Treyton Olander led 2-2 Little River with 14 points. Andrew Smith scored 13 points. Rylan Konen scored 12.

Cam Schmidt led Burrton with 18 points. Aiden Hoopes scored 14 points.

Burrton is 0-4 and hosts Peabody-Burns Tuesday.

BURRTON (0-4) — Hoopes 5 (1) 1-4 0, 14; Barnes 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmidt 1 (4) 4-6 3, 18; Musser 0 0-0 3, 0; Embree 1 0-0 1, 2; Graves 0 1-4 0, 1; Pettijohn 0 0-0 2, 0; Dick 4 0-2 3, 8; TOTALS 11 (5) 6-16 12, 43.

LITTLE RIVER (2-2) — Mantz 2 0-0 2, 4; Smith 4 (1) 2-2 0, 13; Renken 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Birdsong 0 0-0 0, 0; Olander 5 (1) 1-2 1, 14; Herbst 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Konen 3 (2) 0-0 2, 12; Loder 1 (2) 1-1 3, 9; Bruce 1 1-2 1, 3; TOTALS 17 (10) 5-7 13, 69.

Burrton;14;12;6;11;—;43

Little Rv.;14;18;19;18;—;69

Can-Gal. 89, Burrton 74

BURRTON (0-3) — Hoopes 3 8-9 2, 14; Barnes 0 0-0 4, 0; Schmidt 3 (9) 3-5 4, 36; Musser 0 0-0 4, 0; Embree 0 0-0 2, 0; Graves 3 2-3 0, 8; Pettijohn 2 (1) 4-4 4, 11; Dick 2 1-2 4, 5; TOTALS 13 (10) 17-23 24, 74.

CANTON-GALVA () — Struber 2 0-0 5, 4; Mastre 2 (1) 2-4 3, 9; McMurry 3 (1) 3-4 4, 12; Darrah 8 (2) 0-2 3, 22; Westbrook 4 2-9 2, 10; Ediger 0 0-0 0, 0; Maltbie 3 (4) 2-2 0, 20; Collins 0 0-0 0, 0; Koehn 4 2-6 4, 10; Munson 0 0-0 1, 0; Doughman 1 2-4 1, 4; TOTALS 27 (8) 11-29 23, 89.

Burrton;22;13;22;17;—;74

Can-Gal.;15;32;19;23;—;89

Moundridge Classic

Inman 51, Moundridge 47 (4OT)

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys fell to rival Inman 51-47 Friday in four overtimes in the final game of the Wildcat Classic.

Moundridge trailed 19-16 at the half.

“Only disappointed that we didn't win,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We got better tonight. Competed hard. Put ourselves in a position to win it several times but it just didn't work out. Proud of these guys. We need to keep focused on the process as we get better and be what I think we can eventually become.”

Tanner Heckel led Inman with 15 points. Zach Martisko scored 14 points.

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 18 points and 11 rebound. Barrett Moddlemog added 10 points.

Moundridge is 2-2 and hosts Little River Tuesday.

INMAN (3-1) — Doerksen 2 (1) 2-5 3, 9; Brunk 3 0-2 1, 9; Brunk 1 0-1 1, 2; Buller 0 0-0 0, 0; Heckel 3 (3) 4, 15; Froese 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 5 4-4 2, 14; TOTALS 12 (7) 6-12 10, 51.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-2) — Lane 0 0-0 0, 0; Schrag 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Kaufman 3 2-2 3, 8; Hecox 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Churchill 6 (2) 0-0 1, 18; Moddelmog 1 (2) 2-2 4, 10; Brandewiede 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (7) 4-4 12, 47.

Inman;10;9;12;7;2;2;3;6;—;51

Moundridge;7;9;15;7;2;2;3;2;—;47

C Team girls

Maize South 72, Newton 9

The Newton C-team girls fell to Maize South 72-9 Friday at Ravenscorft Gym.

Newton plays Tuesday at Hutchinson.

Freshman boys

Maize South 48, Newton 40

The Newton High School freshman boys’ team fell to Maize South 48-40 Friday at Willis Gym.

Newton led 24-21 at the half.

Newton plays Tuesday at Hutchinson.

NEWTON — Murillo 14, Dickinson 5, Maynard 11, Suderman 4, Schmidt 2, Carr 4.

Maize So.;8;13;13;14;—;48

Newton;15;9;8;8;—;40