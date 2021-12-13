Newton wrestlers claim three titles at Goodwill Invitational

DOUGLASS — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team claimed three titles and six other medals, taking second Saturday at the 69th Douglass Goodwill Invitational.

Augusta edged the Railers 209-190 for the team title. Derby was third at 169.5, followed by Abilene at 101.5 and Douglass at 85.5.

“It was awesome,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “This was a good tournament for us. It was just our second weekend, so we’re still trying to figure out what we need to work on. We’re happy with how they performed and their conditioning. This will prepare us for what we have ahead of us the next couple of weeks.”

Freshman Lucas Kaufman won the title at 106 pounds, claiming three pins each in under a minute. In the finals, Kaufman pinned Isaac Wall of Andover Central in 50 seconds.

“It was fun, a lot of fun,” Kaufman said. “It was my first tournament. The team did great. I think I did great. I had an easy bracket and got done what I needed to get done.”

While a rookie in the high school ranks, Kaufman is not without experience.

“This is my ninth year wrestling,” he said. “I have enjoyed every minute of it. I went All-American at the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Kids Duals last year as an eighth grader. I qualified for (the junior nationals) in Fargo this summer, but didn’t place. I’d like to finish in the top three at state.”

Junior Nick Treaster needed just two wins to win the title at 113 pounds. In the finals, Treaster claimed an 8-4 decision over Kalvin LePlant of Augusta. Treaster took a 6-2 lead early in the third period and held on for the win.

“It was definitely a slow day,” Treaster said. “I wish I was able to wrestle more matches. In the finals, I didn’t come in cold or anything. I would have liked to have broken a sweat earlier in the day. You wrestle what you get. Next week, I’m going to have more competition at the Kansas City Stampede. I’m hoping to do well there. I’d like to make the finals there. Hopefully, this will get me ready for the tough matches next week.”

Treaster was a national placer in both Greco-Roman and freestyle in the summer.

“This summer was pretty crazy, but it was worth it,” Treaster said. “I was All-American at Fargo. That’s something that gave me confidence going into this year. I feel like I faced some of the best in the country. I just need to keep coming into practice. I have great partners and coaches. The goal is to get one percent better every day.”

Junior Rio Gomez ran the table at 285 pounds, winning three of his four matches by pin. Gomez pinned Willy Jon Morales of Augusta in the finals in 2:27.

“I thought it would come down to this match for the team scores,” Gomez said. “He knew a lot more technique than I thought he knew. He’s only a freshman, but he wrestled well. I’m having a pretty good season so far, I’m undefeated but next week, we go to Kansas City for our toughest tournament of the year. I’m staying happy.”

Gomez said his main goal for the season is to win the Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions in mid January.

“I went to a bunch of Greco and freestyle practices in the summer, but I never competed this year,” Gomez said. “I worked a lot getting ready for the football team.”

Colin Bybee took second at 138 pounds at 2-1. After two scoreless periods in the finals against Grady Fox of Augusta, Bybee gave up an escape, scored a takedown and gave up another escape in quick succession to tie the match 2-2. Late in overtime, Bybee was taken down for a 4-2 defeat.

At 152 pounds, Clayton Kaufman wrestled a scoreless first period against Troy Allen of Derby, but fell behind 5-2 in the second period and gave up four more points in the third period, dropping a 9-2 decision.

At 160 pounds, Arnold Aguilar fell behind 5-0 in the finals against Cooper McCloy of Buhler. Aguilar scored a reversal late in the third period, adding two back points before giving up an escape and falling 6-4.

Freshman Nate Barron finished in third place at 120 pounds. In the consolation finals, Barron pinned Jayce Spencer of Buhler early in the second period.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Bailey Steinmetz finished third. In the finals, he scored a 2-0 win over Aaron Mills of Wichita South. Steinmetz had more than four minutes of riding time in the match.

Logan Buchanon took third at 220 pounds, posting a 23-second pin over Cade Cook of Goddard Eisenhower in the consolation finals.

At 170 pounds, Spencer Steinmetz finished 3-2, falling in the consolation semifinals. Brody Harper at 182 pounds finished 1-2, falling in the consolation semifinals. Mohamed Farah went 1-2 at 195 pounds, falling in the consolation semifinals. Jackson Marlar finished 2-2 at 285 pounds, falling in the consolation semifinals.

Michael Southern finished 1-2 at 132 pounds.

Clayton Smith finished 0-2 at 170 pounds.

Newton was open at 145.

The Railers compete Thursday in a dual meet at Salina South, followed by the Kansas City Stampede Friday and Saturday at the HyVee Arena.