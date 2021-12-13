Bethel men have hot hand against Tabor

HILLSBORO — For the second straight game, the Bethel College men’s basketball team had the hot hand from the field, leading to an 84-51 win over arch rival Tabor Monday night in KCAC play in Hillsboro.

Bethel finished the night 32 of 68 shooting, 12 of 21 from 3-point range. Tabor was held to 19 of 60 from the field, five of 22 from 3-point range and eight of 20 from the free throw line.

Down 8-6, Bethel made a 10-0 run. The Threshers led by as many as 27 in the first half, cut to 24 at intermission — 43-19.

Tabor drew no closer than 17 in the second half as Bethel was able to pull away late.

Bethel put five players in double figures, led by Bryant Mocaby with 14 points. Mocaby hit four of four from 3-point range.

Jaylon Scott and Clifford Byrd II each scored 12 points. Scott added nine rebounds and four steals. Byrd II had six assists. Jordan Neely led the Thresher bench with 11 points. Adam Gouro scored 10 points.

Tabor was led by Noah Brown IV and Zephyn Mason with 10 points each.

Tabor drops to 4-8, 2-7 in KCAC play. Bethel improves to 10-4, 6-3 in KCAC play. Bethel moves into a tie with Southwestern and Bethany for third place in the conference, 2 1/2 games behind Kansas Wesleyan for second place and three games behind Oklahoma Wesleyan for first place.

Bethel hosts 7-6 MidAmerica Nazarene at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 in a non-conference game.

SCOTT TAKES KCAC HONORS — Bethel senior Jaylon Scott was named the KCAC defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, both Bethel wins, Scott scored 36 points with 16 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Scott is honored for the second time this season. He was the offensive player of the week in week 1.

BETHEL (10-4, 6-3 KCAC) — Mocaby 5-6 0-0 14, Scott 5-10 2-5 12, Byrd II 4-8 3-3 12, Gouro 4-7 2-2 10, Flowers 4-7 0-0 4, Neely 4-7 0-1 11, Zwege 3-6 0-0 8, Bonner 2-7 0-0 6, Duru 1-1 1-2 3, Jonas 1-5 0-0 2, Todd 1-3 0-0 2, Labonde 0-1 0-0 0, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 32-68 8-13 84.

TABOR (4-8, 2-7 KCAC) — Brown IV 4-6 0-0 10, Araujo 3-10 1-6 7, Jeffries 2-5 0-0 4, Hemmet 1-3 0-0 3, Langston 1-4 0-0 2, Mason 3-9 3-4 10, Stewart 2-3 0-0 4, Taylor 1-5 2-2 4, Fisher 1-4 1-4 3, Marcikic 1-2 0-0 3, Hilton 0-0 1-2 1, Carter 0-4 0-2 0, Ricketts 0-4 0-0 0, Srisamutr 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-60 8-20 51.

Bethel;43;41;—;84

Tabor;19;32;—;51

Total fouls — BC 18, TC 12. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 12-21 (Mocaby 4-4, Byrd II 1-2, Flowers 0-1, Neely 3-6, Zwege 2-4, Bonner 2-3, Jonas 0-1), TC 5-22 (Brown IV 2-4, Araujo 0-2, Jeffries 0-2, Hemmet 1-1, Langston 0-1, Mason 1-5, Taylor 0-2, Marcikic 1-2, Carter 0-1, Ricketts 0-2). Rebounds — BC 48 (Scott 9), TC 37 (Langston 6). Assists — BC 17 (Byrd II 6), TC 9 (Carter 2). Turnovers — BC 13 (Byrd II 4), TC 17 (Brown IV 5). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Gouro 2), TC 3 (Brown IV 1, Taylor 1, Fisher 1). Steals — BC 8 (Scott 4), TC 8 (Brown IV 2).