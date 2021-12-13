Bethel College basketball roundup

Bethel men win third straight

The Bethel College men’s basketball team claimed its third straight win, stopping Sterling College 87-72 Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel trailed 38-37 at the half, but made a 21-5 run in the first six minutes of the second half. The Threshers led by as many as 23 in the second half. Sterling was able to cut the deficit late.

Bethel finished 34 of 64 from the field for 53.1 percent, 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Sterling was 24 of 67 for 35.8 percent, 11 of 31 from 3-point range.

Clifford Byrd II led the Threshers with 15 points. Tavaughn Flowers and Jordan Neely each added 12 points. Harper Jonas and Adam Gouro each scored 11 points. Bryant Mocaby scored 10 points.

Jaylon Scott was held to eight points, but had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Sterling, 2-12, was led by Derrian Reed with 37 points, hitting seven of 13 3-point shots. Colby Baker added 12 points.

Bethel is 9-4, 5-3 in KCAC play, and plays at 7 p.m. today at 4-7 Tabor.

STERLING (2-12, 0-8 KCAC) — Reed 12-22 6-7 37, Baker 4-11 2-2 12, Price 3-9 0-0 7, Ferguson 2-6 0-0 5, Dunbar 1-4 1-2 3, Dobbins 1-4 4-4 6, Laeky 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-9 0-0 0, Batie 0-1 0-0 0, Heise 0-0 0-0 0, Barnhill 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-67 13-15 72.

BETHEL (9-4, 5-3 KCAC) — Byrd II 6-8 2-3 15, Flowers 6-8 0-0 12, Jonas 4-8 0-0 11, Mocaby 4-10 0-0 10, Scott 2-3 4-6 8, Neely 4-9 0-0 12, Gouro 5-5 1-3 11, Bonner 2-5 0-0 6, Zwege 1-3 0-0 2, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Vojtova 0-1 0-0 0, Jar.Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Duru 0-1 0-0 0, Jal.Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 34-64 7-12 87.

Sterling;38;34;—;72

Bethel;37;50;—;87

Total fouls — SC 11, BC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SC 11-31 (Reed 7-13, Baker 2-5, Price 1-6, Ferguson 1-2, Dobbins 0-2, Jackson 0-3), BC 12-25 (Byrd II 1-1, Jonas 3-4, Mocaby 2-6, Neely 4-9, Bonner 2-4, Zwege 0-1). Rebounds — SC 42 (Reed 7, Price 7), BC 34 (Scott 7). Assists — SC 8 (Ferguson 3), BC 20 (Scott 8). Turnovers — SC 18 (Baker 4), BC 15 (Jonas 3). Blocked shots — SC 1 (Price 1), BC 9 (Adam Gouro 4). Steals — SC 11 (Baker 4), BC 10 (Byrd II 3, Scott 3).

BC women upset bid falls short

The Bethel College women’s basketball team had one of its best 3-point shooting nights in team history, as well as one its best quarters since the quarter system was brought into the women’s game, but the Threshers still fell short to the eighth-ranked (NAIA) Sterling Warriors 77-72 Saturday in KCAC play.

Bethel finished the night 13 of 24 from 3-point range.

Bethel trailed 19-9 after the first quarter and 31-22 at the half.

Bethel outscored Sterling 33-20 in the third quarter to take the lead. Bethel led 59-56 with 8 1/2 minutes to play, but gave up a 10-0 run and never recovered.

Emmiley Hendrixson led Sterling with 18 points. Bailey Albright and Taya Wilson each added 16 points. Korynn Clason scored 12 points and Bethany Stucky added 10 points.

Josie Calzonetti led Bethel with 20 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers. Kendall Michalski scored 18 points, hitting five of seven 3-pointers. Alex Bearup scored 17 points.

Bethel was outscored 21-9 from the free throw line.

Sterling is 11-1, 7-1 in KCAC play. Bethel drops to 5-9, 3-5 in KCAC play, and plays Jan. 1 at Tabor.

STERLING (11-1, 7-1 KCAC) — Hendrixson 4-11 7-8 18, Albright 7-14 2-2 16, Wilson 6-12 4-5 16, Stucky 4-5 2-2 10, Bangert 1-3 0-0 3, Clason 3-5 6-8 12, Carmack 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-55 21-25 77.

BETHEL (5-9, 3-5 KCAC) — Calzonetti 7-13 2-2 20, Michalski 5-7 3-4 18, Bearup 6-14 2-3 17, Freshour 1-3 0-0 2, Perez 0-3 1-2 1, Newman 3-8 0-0 6, Lucas 2-3 0-0 5, Driscoll 1-2 0-0 2, Vargas 0-2 1-4 1, TOTALS 25-55 9-15 72.

Sterling;19;12;20;26;—;77

Bethel;9;13;33;17;—;72

Total fouls — SC 19, BC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — SC: Bangert. 3-point shooting — SC 4-12 (Hendrixson 3-6, Albright 0-3, Bangert 1-3), BC 13-24 (Calzonetti 4-6, Michalski 5-7, Bearup 3-7, Perez 0-1, Lucas 1-2, Vargas 0-1). Rebounds — SC 30 (Stucky 7), BC 34 (Perez 7). Assists — SC 15 (Albright 6), BC 16 (Perez 8). Turnovers — SC 13 (Wilson 3), BC 20 (Calzonetti 4). Blocked shots — SC 2 (Stucky 1, Martin 1), BC 2 (Calzonetti 1, Vargas 1). Steals — SC 8 (Wilson 3), BC 4 (Perez 2).