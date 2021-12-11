Railers, Dragons claim medals at Douglass girls' tourney

The Kansan

DOUGLASS — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team claimed four medals, while Halsteam claimed one Friday at the first Douglass Goodwill Invitational, a day before the longtime boys’ tournament.

Pratt won the team title with 184 points, followed by Derby at 120 and Spring Hill at 111. Newton was seventh with 51 points. Halstead was 15th with 16 points.

Newton was led by Jaymie Murray, who placed second at 155 pounds. Murray was pinned by Jewella Cokeley of Douglass in the first period of the championship match.

Elia Bergquist placed third at 101 pounds at 1-1.

Newton had two medalists at 170 pounds. Mackenzie Cusick placed third, while Vanessa Edwards took fourth. Cusick pinned Edwards in the first period of the consolation finals.

Giulia Viliani went 3-2 at 126 pounds. Alexa Ellis finished 1-2 at 155 pounds. Isabel Gleason finished 0-2 at 109 pounds. Kinsley Peterson finished 0-2 at 138 pounds. Lyliana Negrete finished 0-2 at 143 pounds.

Halstead was led by Abby Newman, who placed fourth at 191 pounds at

Lauren Cardwell finished 1-2 at 120 pounds. Ella Unsinn finished 0-2 at 170 pounds. Faye Thompson finished 0-2 at 235 pounds.

Newton competes Thursday at Salina South. The next scheduled meet for Halstead is the CKL Championships Jan. 18 at Nickerson.

First Douglass Goodwill Inv.

Girls’ Division

Team scores — Pratt 184, Derby 120, Spring Hill 111, Douglass 109, Campus 55, Augusta 52, Newton 51, Labette County 40, Kingman 37, Wichita Heights 30, Wichita South 27, Goddard Eisenhower 26, Chaparral 22, Wichita Southeast 22, Halstead 16, Central of Burden 4.

x-non-scoring entry.

Newton results

101 — 3. Elia Bergquist (1-1): 1. Bye; QF. Bye; SF. L Lilly Herrman (Pratt) 1:11; CSF. Bye; CF. W Averi Cochran (Spring Hill) :45.

109 — Isabel Gleason (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Kori Clifton (Derby) :41; C2. Bye; CQF. L Allie Pippitt (Central of Burden) 1:18.

126 — Giulia Viliani (3-2): 1. W Ady Fagan (Central of Burden) :38; QF. L Victoria Vincent (Spring Hill) 3:32; C2. W Hannah Benson (Labette County) 9-2; CQF. W Evelyn Herrera (Wichita South) :17; CSF. L Wendy Candia (Pratt) 4:21; 138 — Kinsley Peterson (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Breanna Evans (Labette County) :29; C2. Bye; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Emma Otsuka (Augusta) :18.

143 — Lyliana Negrete (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Nevaeh Tauer (Spring Hill) :30; C2. Bye; CQF. L Ava Day (Derby) 1-0.

155 — 2. Jaymie Murry (2-1): 1. Bye; QF. W Mallory Solze (Pratt) 2:23; SF. W JMarissa Murray (Kingman) 2:47; F. L Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) 1:52.

155 — Alexis Ellis (1-2)-x: 1. L Campbell Mermis (Spring Hill) 1:04; C1. Bye; C2. W Mallory Solze (Pratt) 2:41; CQF. L Alexia Wright (Campus) 4:12.

170 — 3. Mackenzie Cusick (3-3)-x: 1. Bye; QF. W Jade Baker (Pratt) 1:44; SF. L Trinity Williams (Derby) :33; CSF. W Lexi Suter (Spring Hill) :28; CF. W Vanessa Edwards (Newton) 1:38.

170 — 4. Vanessa Edwards (2-2): 1. Bye; QF. W Lexi Suter (Spring Hill) 5:02; SF. L Delilah Sherbin (Wichita South) 1:01; CSF. W Abby Strouth (Douglass) 2:31; CF. L Mackenzie Cusick (Newton) 1:38.

Halstead results

120 — Lauren Cardwell (1-2): 1. L Alivia Wilson (Wichita Southeast) 1:25; C1. W Kaylynn Ottenschnieder (Spring Hill) 1:20; C2. L Samantha Kowalski (Wichita South) 1:43.

170 — Ella Unsinn (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Trinity Williams (Derby) :16; C2. Bye; CQF. L Abby Strouth (Douglass) :20.

191 — 4. Abby Newman (2-2): 1. Bye; QF. W Dakota Edgerly (Wichita South) 1:33; SF. L Meya Howell (Derby) 1:09; CSF. W Taren Meeks (Chaparral) 1:11; CF. L Kyra Cole (Wichita Southeast) 2-1.

235 — Faye Thompson (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Cassidy Kennedy (Kingman) :10; C2. Bye; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Taylor McGowne (Kingman) :49.