Sports briefs

The Kansan

BOWLING

EASTGATE LADIES

Split Happens;34.5;17.5

Eastgate Chicks;33;19

Mixed Up;33;19

Eastgate Lanes;32;20

5 Pin;18.5;26.5

Some Beaches;24.5;27.5

Rock Stars;24;28

Marty and the Jets;24;28

Who Cares;22.5;29.5

Oops;21;31

Spare Me;20;32

Ball Hugger;18;34

High Single Game — Mollie Schwabauer, 214; High Single Series — Mollie Schwabauer, 583; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 676; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,833.

EASTGATE METRO

Newton Now;33;15

X Force;31.5;16.5

Eastgate Lanes;29;19

Prestige Worldwide;29;19

Hillsboro Ford;28;20

Team Retired;24;24

Dark Sky;24;24

Roger Mower-CJ;24;24

One Left;21;27

Ten Pins Short;20.5;27.5

Gary’s Angels;16:17;31

High Single Game — Men: Matt Hill, 246; Women: Melissa Barton, 268; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 673; Women: Melissa Barton, 590; High Team Game — Team Retired, 997; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,860.

EASTGATE V-8

It Doesn’t Matter;35;21

Ball Busters;31.5;24.5

Give ‘Em 3;31;25

Team Retired;30;26

GGG;30;26

Platinum PDR;26;30

We Need Some;23.5;32.5

High Single Game — Men: Richard Johnson, 276; Women: Jessica Williams, 175; High Series — Men: Richard Johnson, 728; Women: Jessica Williams, 517. High Team Game — Ball Busters, 1,046; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 2,981.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;35;17

Sassy 4;30;22

Teddy Bears;29;23

Winssome;28;24

Curtis C’s;27;25

Die Hards;25;27

Fearsome Foursome;20;32

Just Luck;14;38

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 225; Women: Barb Jarrell, 202; High Single Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 636; Women: Barb Jarrell, 557; High Team Game — Winssome, 793; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,193.

GOODWILL

All 3 Holes;33.5;14.5

Tee Pees;27.5;20.5

We B Gone;26;22

Buggsy’s Raiders;23;25

Bartel Cabinets;22;26

Roofing Services;22;26

Split Happens;21;27

A-Team;17;31

High Single Game — Shawn Ashcraft, Bartel Cabinets, 240; High Single Series — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 652; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,017; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 2,888.

FRIDAY TRIO

Pauls;20;16

Gutter Gunners;20;16

Whatever;20;16

The Nines;20;16

Gutterball Shooters;19;17

Rat Pack;17;19

Who Knows;15:21

La Familia;13;23

I Don’t Care;12;4

The Serranos;11;25

High Single Game — Men: Manuel Jaso, 234; Women: Pam Thomas, 181; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 585; Women: Pam Thomas, 512; High Team Game — Pauls, 565; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,547.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. John Wilson, Ed Hodge, Jose Ramos, Carvin Theissen -6.

2. Ron Bogle, Dennis London, Dennis Carter -5.

3. Shawn Hege, Doug Phillips, Paul Flores, Bob Wilson -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Phil Considine. LONGEST PUTT — Dennis Carter.

BC coach names assistants

Incoming Bethel College football coach A.B. Stokes named a pair of prep high school coaches to his staff.

Halstead coach Jason Grider and Nickerson coach Reggie Langford will serve as assistants.

Grider will serve as associate head coach. Langford will serve as offensive coordinator.

"Coach Grider is a veteran coach and great leader," Stokes said. "I've already begun to lean on his knowledge and expertise when it comes to running a program."

Grider has been a head high school coach for 23 years, eight at Halstead. In that span, the Dragons reached the Class 3A sub-state game (state semifinals) twice, winning two Central Kansas League titles and six district titles. His Halstead teams reached the playoffs seven times.

He also coached powerlifting. The Halstead boys won a Class 3A powerlifting title in 2021, taking second in 2019. Halstead girls were state runners-up in 2016 and 2017.

Grider is a 1999 MidAmerica Nazarene graduate, where he was an NAIA All-American defensive end.

Grider has two sons on the team, both finishing their freshman seasons. Scott Grider is a running back. Doug Grider is a defensive lineman.

Langford has coached at Nickerson since 2018. He served as head coach last season. Before coming to Nickerson, Langford coached quarterbacks at his alma mater Sterling College.

Langford graduated from Sterling in 2015. He holds a master’s degree from Pittsburg State. He played and coached for four seasons in the Czech Republic.

"Coach Stokes is someone that I have wanted to coach with for a while now because of the great man that he is," Langford said. "I am joining a staff full of good coaches and even better men, I am excited for the opportunity."

Hesston grad completes season

GREELEY, Colo. — Hesston High School grad Kailey Jo Ince completed her senior season with the volleyball team at the University of Northern Colorado.

A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Ince helped lead UNC to a 24-7 season, 13-3 in the Big Sky Conference. The team won the Big Sky Conference Tournament to reach the NCAA Division I Championships, falling in the first round to Washington State in three sets.

Ince played in 115 sets this season, leading the team in kills with 373, setting 24 assists and serving 21 aces. She had 271 digs, 12 solo and 28 assisted blocks.

She has 1,071 career kills, the 20th player in school history with 1,000 or more kills.

Ince was named first-team All-Big Sky Conference. She was the Big Sky tournament MVP as a sophomore. She played in two NCAA tournaments and one National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The team tied for the conference regular-season title this season and won the conference outright in 2019.

Newton grad reaches semifinals

TAMPA — Newton High School graduate Taylor Antonowich, a senior volleyball player at Washburn University, is competing this weekend at the NCAA Division II championships in Tampa.

The Ichabods are 30-5, 17-3 in MidAmerica Intercollegiate Athletic Association play. The team tied for second in the MIAA and fell in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

In the NCAA Division II regionals, the Ichabods topped 10th-ranked Winona State in four sets, top-ranked Central Missouri in four sets and 15th-ranked Concordia St. Paul in three sets.

In the national quarterfinals, Washburn topped West Texas A&M in four sets. The team played Western Washington (the match was played after deadline) in the semifinals. The finals are set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Antonowich has played in 35 matches this season, starting in 18. She has 55 kills, eight assists, 25 aces, 259 digs and 12 block assists.

She was an All-MIAA honorable mention in 2019, received the MIAA Academic Excellence Award three times (posting a 4.0 GPA in 2020), was on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll three times and was an MIAA Scholar-Athlete in 2019.