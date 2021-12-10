Newton girls continue to stay with contenders

For the second straight game, the Newton High School girls’ basketball team went three quarters against an upper echelon team, falling to Maize South 39-24 Friday night in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

“As we get in that position, we’re getting more experience,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “As we get more experience, we’re going to know what we need to do to win. We have to get in shape. We have to work hard to win.”

Jenna Uehling led 2-1 Maize South with 12 points. Avery Lowe added 11.

Newton was led by freshman Amaree Henderson with 12 points.

“She’s good,” Leake said. “She trusts me. She trusts her teammates. To get that much buy-in from a freshman is great.”

Newton trailed 8-5 after the first quarter on two of 11 shooting. Newton didn’t have a turnover in the period.

Newton went scoreless in the first 4:22 of the second quarter, allowing South to make a 7-0 run. Henderson got the Railers back in the game with back-to-back 3-pointers.

South finished the quarter on a 4-0 run capped by one of two Avery Lowe free throws as time expired.

Hayley Loewen scored the first three points of the third quarter. Newton was outscored 8-2 the rest of the period and trailed 28-16.

Newton played the first 14 seconds of the fourth quarter with just four players, forcing a time out.

South made an 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter, putting the game away.

Newton falls to 0-4 and plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at unbeaten Hutchinson. Hutchinson topped Maize by 11 in the opener and downed Buhler by 45 Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH (2-1, 1-0 AV-CTL I) — Davidson 2 0-0 1, 4; McCann 0 0-0 2, 0; Lowe 4 3-4 2, 11; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; Kratzer 1 2-5 2, 4; Uehling 3 (1) 3-5 3, 12; Burke 0 0-0 2, 0; Sanders 2 0-0 0, 4; Warren 0 1-2 0, 1; Howie 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; TOTALS 12 (2) 9-16 15, 39.

NEWTON (0-4, 0-1 AV-CTL I) — Hendrickson 0 0-0 2, 0; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Suderman 0 1-2 1, 1; Antonowich 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Loewen 1 1-2 4, 3; Henderson 3 (2) 0-0 1, 12; Ab.Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 0-1 1, 0; Acevedo 0 1-2 0, 1; Hernandez 1 0-0 4, 2; Jones 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 6 (3) 3-7 16, 24.

Maize So.;8;12;8;11;—;39

Newton;5;6;5;8;—;24