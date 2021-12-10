Middle quarters stymie Railer boys

A bad second quarter and third quarter marred what otherwise would have been a good game for the Newton High School boys’ basketball team in a 68-59 loss to Maize South Friday to open AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton lost the middle two quarters 41-17.

“It wasn’t good in between, was it,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “You have to give them credit. They turned us over a lot. We got a little careless with the ball, and that was our biggest demise. We didn’t do a good enough job against their spread, ball-screen stuff. They got down hill on us. They have a college-quality point guard and he got to the lane at will. I will credit our guys in the fourth quarter. We made some adjustments. We did a much better job against their ball-screen actions. It was a little too little, too late.”

Maize South, 2-1 overall, was led by Deven Butler with 18 points. Shea Seals scored 15. Michaek Kates and Owen Clyne each added 13 points.

Newton, 0-4, was led by Dylan Petz with 35 points on eight of 11 from 3-point range. Tanner Dorrell added 10 points.

A Petz jumper at the buzzer put Newton ahead 20-18 at the end of the first quarter. Railer turnovers in the second quarter allowed South to make a 22-7 run. Michael Kates hit a trey at the buzzer. Newton finished the half with 11 turnovers.

The turnovers kept coming in the third quarter, allowing South to make an 11-0 run to start the period. Petz hit three 3-pointers late in the period, getting the Railers back within 22, 59-37.

Newton was able to get its offense going again in the fourth quarter, cutting the final deficit to nine points.

The Railers play Tuesday at 0-2 Hutchinson, which dropped a three-point loss to Maize and a four-point loss to Buhler.

“We need to get some people back to get us some depth,” Preston said. “That way guys don’t have to play as many minutes and can play harder for future contests. It’s tough to play 20 minutes in a high school game and play all out. Hutch is very well coached. They play a different pace of game than this one. It’s going to be more of a grinder. They will be methodical. They will run their stuff. We’re going to have to contain them. We’re going to need to play more physical and play more under control.”

MAIZE SOUTH (2-1, 1-0 AV-CTL I) — Woodard 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Seals 3 (3) 0-0 4, 15; Atwater 2 0-0 2, 4; Homan 0 0-2 2, 0; Kates 0 (4) 1-2 0, 13; Peters 0 0-0 0, 0; West 0 0-0 0, 0; Steinhoff 0 0-1 1, 0; Ingram 1 0-0 1, 2; Clyne 5 3-5 2, 13; Butler 7 (1) 1-1 2, 18; TOTALS 18 (9) 5-11 13, 68.

NEWTON (0-4, 0-1 AV-CTL I) — Petz 4 (8) 3-7 3, 35; Slechta 1 0-0 0, 2; Dorrell 2 (2) 0-0 5, 10; Zerger 0 0-1 1, 0; Gomez 0 0-0 1, 0; Mosqueda 0 0-0 0, 0; Woods 1 0-0 1, 2; Castro 2 2-2 1, 6; Entz 2 0-0 2, 4; Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (10) 5-10 14, 59.

Maize So.;18;22;19;9;—;68

Newton;20;7;10;22;—;59