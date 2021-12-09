Sports calendar

The Kansan

Dec. 11 through Dec. 19, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Dec. 11

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Halstead, Berean Academy @ Marion Inv. medal games (TBA), Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Douglass Goodwill Inv. (B 9:30 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Hesston Inv. (B) 9 a.m.; Remington @ Pratt Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Sterling @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Friends JV @ Hesston College (W 11 a.m.), Norfolk State @ Wichita State (M 6 p.m., ESPN+), Missouri @ Kansas (M 2:15 p.m., ESPN), Grambling State @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas State @ South Dakota State (W TBA, Midco Sports).

Sunday, Dec. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Green Bay @ Kansas State (M 4 p.m., ESPN+), Santa Clara @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Las Vegas @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Dallas @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, Dec. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Tabor (M 7 p.m.).

Tuesday, Dec. 14

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Hutchinson, Halstead @ Remington, Hesston @ Smoky Valley, Berean Academy @ Caldwell, Little River @ Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns @ Burrton.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Alcorn State @ Wichita State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Dec. 15

PRO BASKETBALL — New Orleans @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 8:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Berean Academy @ Garden Plain (G 7:30 p.m.), Moundridge @ Chaparral (G 7:30 p.m.), Remington @ Wichita Trinity Academy (G 7:30 p.m.), Sedgwick @ Medicine Lodge (G).

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Salina South 6 p.m.; Hesston, Lyons @ Nickerson 5:30 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, NFL Network, Amazon Prime).

Friday, Dec. 17

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Campus, Smoky Valley @ Halstead, St. John-Hudson @ Hesston, Medicine Lodge @ Berean Academy (B), Garden Plain @ Moundridge (B), Conway Springs @ Remington (B), Chaparral @ Sedgwick (B), Udall @ Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ Elyria Christian, Burrton @ Fairfield.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton (B) @ Kansas City Shootout (Hy-Vee Arena) TBA; Remington @ Marion County Duals 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ North Texas (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

PREP WRESTLING — Newton (B) @ Kansas City Shootout (Hy-Vee Arena) TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — North Texas @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPN+), Stephen F. Austin @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Oregon @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 8:10 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Amarillo @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ Nebraska (M 5 p.m., Big 10 Network).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Utah 2:10 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some streaming, cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable, satellite company or internet provider for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.