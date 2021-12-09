Calzonetti scores 22 points to lift Thresher women

With its toughest test of the season awaiting Saturday, the Bethel College women’s basketball team didn’t overlook Southwestern College Wednesday night, stopping the Moundbuilders 74-62 in KCAC play.

Southwestern is 1-12, 0-6 in conference play. Bethel improves to 5-8, 3-4 in KCAC play.

Josie Calzonetti scored a career-high 22 points on six of seven shooting. She fouled out midway in the fourth quarter.

Calzonetti bettered her previous single-game high of 21 points, also set against Southwestern when she was a sophomore.

“I’ve gone through a rough shooting patch and I feel like I finally came to the end of it,” Calzonetti said. “It was nice to see the ball falling through the hoop a little bit. Just a shooting drought coming to an end. It helped my confidence a lot. We did really well defensively. We had seven kills, which is three stops in a row. We can still do better rebounding. In the third quarter, we held them to eight points, which was pretty good. We didn’t play as well in the fourth quarter.”

“We did a good job of getting a little cushion,” Bethel coach Derrick Pringle Jr. said. “We were able to keep them away when they fought. It was close the entire time. We shot the ball well. Thank the Lord for that. We were close to 60 percent in the first half. We shot confident.”

Kendall Michalski added 11, all in the second half.

Shaylynn Choate led Southwestern with 15 points off the bench on five 3-point shots. Denisha Anderson added 11 points. Katie Klimkowski scored 10 points. Voneé Thomas had 10 rebounds.

Bethel shot 19 of 42 from the field, 15 of 27 in the first half. It was one of the best shooting nights of the season for the Threshers.

The biggest lead for either team in the first quarter was three points. Bethel led 18-16 at the end of the period.

Bethel led by nine in the second quarter. Choate hit three 3-pointers in the period to keep the Moundbuilders in the game. Bethel led by seven at the end of the quarter, 40-33.

Michalski opened the second-half scoring with a Bethel 3-pointer. Alex Bearup blocked a Choate 3-point attempt, setting up a Calzonetti trey. Southwestern didn’t score in the quarter until Kewaysha Alsup hit a pair of free throws with five minutes left.

Bethel played the second half of the third quarter without any starters in the game, finishing the period leading 54-41.

Southwestern pulled within 10 early in the fourth quarter. Free throws by Michalski and Kayla Newman put Bethel up by 16 with 6:30 remaining.

Turnovers and fouls allowed Southwestern to get within nine late. Bethel senior post Sydney Tenant was ejected after an altercation with a Southwestern play and will likely be out for the next two games.

Bethel hosts eighth-ranked (NAIA) Sterling at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors are 10-1, 6-1 in KCAC play, after a 64-54 road win at Bethany. Sterling takes sole possession of first place in the KCAC with the win.

“We have to cut down our turnovers,” Calzonetti said. “Sterling is a very disciplined team. We can match them. If we play like we can, do the little things right and take care of turnovers, that won’t be a problem. We’re looking forward to it.”

“I feel like we have a chance to beat Sterling,” Pringle Jr. said. “They are a well-coached team. They play hard. If we lock in defensively, we can give them a run for their money. We have to control the tempo. They pace the ball pretty well. We need to play our tempo. If we do that, we have a chance to win.”

SOUTHWESTERN (1-12, 0-7 KCAC) — Alsup 1-11 4-4 6, Graddy 1-7 1-1 3, Klimkowski 4-9 0-0 10, Gilmore 0-3 2-6 2, Freeman 2-6 2-2 7, Anderson 2-6 3-8 11, Heimann 1-3 1-2 4, Choate 5-15 0-0 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 2-4 4, TOTALS 19-66 15-27 62.

BETHEL (5-8, 3-4 KCAC) — Perez 1-1 5-6 7, Calzonetti 6-7 7-11 22, Michalski 2-6 6-8 11, Freshour 2-6 0-1 4, Bearup 2-5 3-6 8, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-3 0-0 0, Vargas 2-5 2-3 6, Driscoll 1-3 2-2 4, Stupey 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 1-2 5-8 7, Tenant 2-3 0-0 5, TOTALS 19-42 30-45 74.

S-western;16;17;8;21;–;62

Bethel;18;22;14;20;—;74

Total fouls — SC 34, BC 24. Technical fouls — SC: coach 6:40-4q. BC: Tenant 3:50-4q. Fouled out — SC: Freeman 8:56-4q, Graddy 6:40-4q, Alsup 2:26-4q, Gilmore-1:30 4q. BC: Calzonetti 5:52-4q. 3-point shooting — SC 9-25 (Alsup 0-1, Graddy 0-3, Klimkowski 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Heimann 1-3, Choate 5-13), BC 6-17 (Calzonetti 3-4, Michalski 1-3, Freshour 0-1, Bearup 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Vargas 0-2, Tenant 1-1). Rebounds — SC 41 (Thomas 10), BC 41 (Bearup 8). Assists — SC 9 (Alsup 2, Freeman 2), BC 12 (Perez 2, Calzonetti 2, Lucas 2, Driscoll 2). Turnovers — SC 17 (Gilmore 5), BC 19 (Freshour 4). Blocked shots — SC 2 (Gilmore 1, Anderson 1), BC 7 (Bearup 4). Steals — SC 8 (Gilmore 2), BC 8 (Calzonetti 3).