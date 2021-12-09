Scott heroics lead BC men to win

The sequence of events in the last 20 seconds of the Bethel College men’s basketball team’s 76-75 win over Southwestern College was classic Jaylon Scott.

The All-American senior used a spin move in the lane to set up a six-foot jumper to put the Threshers in the lead with 15.1 seconds to play. He then rushed back on defense. Rance Kendrick tried to spin around Scott, but left the ball too far away from his body, allowing Scott to swipe the ball. Scott was then fouled with .4 seconds remaining.

Scott missed the free throw, but time expired after the ball was rebounded. A last-ditch shot went over the backboard.

Scott finished the game with 28 points on 12 of 19 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists.

“On our ball screen, they had been switching, so I tried to finish on top of them,” Scott said. “They were going tonight, and that one fell. On the steal, you just have to be solid. He showed me the ball and I took a risk and got my hand on it. In the game of basketball, you have to take risks and the risk went in my favor.”

“Down the stretch, we felt like we had a good match-up with (Scott),” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “They were having a tough time because he was shooting the ball so well. We were able to get some isolation stuff that we really liked down the stretch. Jaylon is one of the best players in the country. When he gets the ball in his hand, there’s not a lot you can do to stop him when he wants to get to the basket.”

Clifford Byrd II scored 16 points. Bryant Mocaby added 11. At one point in the second half, Byrd II had a six-point run to allow the Threshers overcome a four-point deficit.

Deng Bol led Southwestern with 18 points. Kendrick scored 15 points. Cevin Clark scored 11 and Cooper Pierce scored 10. Halstead High School grad Andrew O’Brien had nine rebounds and seven assists to go with eight points.

The win was Bethel’s second straight after dropping three of the four previous games. Bethel and Southwestern are tied for fourth in the KCAC, one-half game out of third and 2 1/2 games out of second.

“Those were two tough teams,” Scott said of the winning streak. “They were top contenders. We want to finish off the year with a couple of wins and get our mojo back for the new year.”

Bethel fell behind by as many as nine early. A Scott layup cut the Thresher deficit to one at the half, 36-35.

After giving up a layup to start the second half, Mocaby hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Bethel its first lead of the game. There were 13 lead changes in the remainder of the game. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.

Bethel is 8-4, 4-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Sterling at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors are 2-11, 0-7 in KCAC play, after an 89-68 loss to Bethany on the road.

“That’s a game where everybody knows we’re supposed to win that one,” Scott said. “We lost to a team that we were supposed to beat earlier this year in Friends. We need to play our style of basketball. That’s all we need to do.”

“We have to figure out how to get better starts,” Artaz said. “The first eight minutes have been really tough for us. We have to figure out how to start faster. When you’re playing from behind, you’re expending so much energy.”

SOUTHWESTERN (10-3, 4-3 KCAC) — O’Brien 4-7 0-0 8, Robinson 4-10 1-2 9, Clark 4-15 2-2 11, Kinser 1-1 0-0 2, Bol 8-13 1-1 18, White 0-1 0-0 0, Kendrick 6-10 1-1 15, Pierce 3-6 3-5 10, Rodriguez Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, TOTALS 31-65 8-11 75.

BETHEL (8-4, 4-3 KCAC) — Flowers 2-3 0-2 5, Byrd II 8-12 0-0 16, Scott 12-19 4-8 28, Mocaby 4-9 0-0 11, Gouro 0-2 0-0 0, Neely 2-5 0-0 6, Bonner 1-3 0-0 2, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Jonas 2-4 0-0 5, TOTALS 32-59 4-10 76.

S-western;36;39;—;75

Bethel;35;41;—;76

Total fouls — SC 13, BC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SC 5-19 (Robinson 0-1, Clark 1-9, Bol 1-3, Kendrick 2-2, Pierce 1-3, Rodriguez Jr. 0-1), BC 8-21 (Flowers 1-2, Byrd II 0-1, Scott 0-1, Mocaby 3-7, Neely 2-5, Bonner 1-2, Jonas 1-3). Rebounds — SC 36 (O’Brien 9), BC 30 (Scott 9). Assists — SC 11 (O’Brien 7), BC 12 (Byrd II 4, Scott 4). Turnovers — SC 8 (O’Brien 2, Kendrick 2), BC 8 (Byrd II 3, Scott 3). Blocked shots — SC 2 (Kinser 2), BC 4 (Gouro 2). Steals — SC 4 (Bol 2), BC 2 (Scott 1, Bonner 1).