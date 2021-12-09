Area basketball roundup

Prep girls

Moundridge Classic

Moundridge 43, Lyons 36

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School girls’ basketball team is 2-0 after a 43-36 win over Lyons in the Moundridge Classic.

“Tonight was one where you head to the locker room thankful for the win, but eager to get back to work,” Moundridge coach Kaleigh Huxman said. “Lyons battled the entire game and did not give us anything easily. Emily Durst hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that really gave us the boost we needed. Kate Eichelberger and Kindall Elmore also made some fourth quarter free throws to help us close out the game. I am proud of the girls for finding a way to grind out a win, but ready to get back in the gym for practice to get better for two more games this week.”

Moundridge led 22-20 at the half, pulling away in the second half.

Emily Durst and Kate Eichelberger each scored 12 points for Moundridge.

Caitlyn Belote scored 15 points for Lyons, 1-1.

LYONS (1-1) — Ramirez 4 1-3 4, 9; Boyd 1 0-0 0, 2; Vargas 0 0-0 1, 0; Beble 3 (3) 0-2 4, 15; Jaime 0 0-0 5, 0; Carrera 0 0-0 0, 0; Jaime 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Valenzuela 1 1-2 1, 3; Pera 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (4) 2-8 16, 36.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-0) — Elmore 2 (1) 2-5 2, 8; A.Durst 0 0-0 2, 0; E.Durst 0 (4) 0-0 0, 12; Wedel 2 1-2 1, 5; Schrag 0 0-0 1, 0; Eichelberger 4 4-6 1, 12; Schmidt 0 1-2 1, 1; Blough 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 8 (6) 8-16 8, 43.

Lyons;8;12;8;8;—;36

Moundridge;14;8;11;10;—;43

Prep boys

Bluebird Classic

Goessel 39, Little Rv. 38

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys’ basketball team took a first half lead and held off a Little River 39-38 Tuesday in the Bluebird Classic.

Goessel led 7-6 after the first quarter and 17-10 at the half. Little River got within four after three quarters, 34-30. Goessel was held to just two field goals in the fourth quarter.

Caiden Duerksen led Goessel with 18 points. Skyler Wuest added 12, including all five Bluebird points in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Smith, Treyton Olander and Rylan Konen each scored eight points for Little River, 1-2.

Goessel is 2-0 and hosts Elyria Christian Friday with the winner reaching the finals Saturday.

LITTLE RIVER (1-2) — Mantz 3 0-0 3, 6; Smith 3 2-2 0, 8; Renken 0 0-0 0, 0; Birdsong 0 0-0 0, 0; Olander 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Herbst 0 0-0 2, 0; Konen 0 (1) 5-8 1, 8; Loder 0 (1) 0-0 1, 0; Bruce 2 1-3 3, 5; TOTALS 9 (4) 8-13 13, 38.

GOESSEL (2-0) — N.Schrag 1 0-0 0, 2; Smith 0 1-2 4, 1; Burkholder 0 0-0 3, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Bryant 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 1 (1) 1-4 2, 6; Wuest 4 (1) 1-2 2, 12; Duerksen 4 (3) 1-2 1, 18; Base 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 10 (5) 4-10 15, 39.

Little Rv.;6;4;20;8;—;38

Goessel;7;10;17;5;—;39

H.Cent.Chr. 65, Burrton 43

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger boys fell behind too far, too early, falling to Hutchinson Central Christian 65-43 Tuesday in the Bluebird Classic.

Burrton trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 34-17 at the half.

Josh Losew led 1-2 Central Christian with 18 points, followed by Josh Miller with 17 and Drew Yoder with 10.

Freshman Cam Schmidt led Burrton with 18 points.

Burrton is 0-2 and plays Canton-Galva Friday.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (1-2) — Lambert 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Losew 9 0-6 3, 18; Ibarra 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Huff 2 0-1 0, 4; Weis 1 0-0 1, 2; K.Miller 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Miller 5 (1) 4-7 5, 17; Yoder 5 0-0 0, 10; TOTALS 23 (5) 4-14 15, 65.

BURRTON (0-2) — Hoopes 1 (2) 1-2 1, 9; Barnes 1 0-0 1, 2; Schmidt 5 (2) 2-5 4, 18; Musser 1 1-3 2, 3; Embree 0 0-0 0, 0; Graves 0 0-0 1, 0; Pehijohn 2 0-0 2, 4; Dick 3 1-3 3, 7; TOTALS 13 (4) 5-13 13, 43.

H.Cent.Chr.;15;19;15;16;—;65

Burrton;8;9;9;17;—;43

Moundridge Classic

Moundridge 46, Lyons 36

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys opened play in the Moundridge Classic with a 46-36 win over Lyons Tuesday.

Moundridge led 27-17 at the half. Lyons got within three after three quarters, 33-30, but the Wildcats were able to pull away late.

“We lacked the ‘extra’ tonight at both ends of the floor,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Give Lyons credit, they hung tough and gave themselves a chance until we were able to get some stops and shoot free throws to pull away. We are going to have to have more desire to be disciplined in our execution of the offense and take what the defense gives us. Back to basics tomorrow. We know we can play better and we will have to against Hillsboro on Thursday.”

Landon Kaufman led 2-0 Moundridge with 16 points. Logan Churchill added 14 points.

Cade Crawford led 1-1 Lyons with 11 points. Kayston Cox added 10.

LYONS (1-1) — Crawford 3-8 5-6 11, Cox 3-5 2-3 10, Stover 4-10 0-0 8, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, #25 0-1 1-2 1, Bernhardt 0-1 0-0 0, Rincon 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-42 8-11 36.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-0) — Kaufman 4-10 6-7 16, Churchill 4-10 4-6 14, Moddelmog 2-4 3-4 8, Schrag 2-2 0-0 5, Lane 1-3 0-0 3, Hecox 0-2 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-31 13-17 46.

Lyons;8;9;13;6;—;36

Moundridge;11;16;6;13;—;46

Total fouls — Ly. 14, Mdg. 11. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Ly. 2-9 (Crawford 0-2, Cox 2-3, Stover 0-2, Clark 0-1, Bernhardt 0-1), Mdg. 7-20 (Kaufman 2-4, Churchill 2-8, Moddelmog 1-2m Schrag 1-3, Hecox 0-2). Rebounds — Ly. 18 (Crawford 6), Mdg. 20 (Churchill 6). Assists — Ly. 5 (Cox 2, Stover 2), Mdg. 10 (Schrag 3). Turnovers — Ly. 11 (Stover 3, Clark 3), Mdg. 13 (Moddelmog 4). Blocked shots — Ly. 0, Mdg. 1 (Churchill 1). Steals — Ly. 10 (Cox 3, Clarke 11), Mdg. 10 (Lane 5).