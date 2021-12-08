McPherson girls get past Newton in second half

The Newton High School girls’ basketball team had McPherson on its heels for the first half, and despite being shut out in the third quarter, was in the game before a Bullpup run in the fourth spilled the Railers 49-26 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was outscored 16-0 from the free throw line.

“If we can put together a whole game, we can be pretty scary,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “We have to work on doing what we do in practice in the game. In the second half, we got a little tired and our shots started falling short. We have to get in a little better shape. In the first half, we’re playing good and we’re not tired. We have to get back in shape and do things the right way.”

“Credit to them, they were making shots that we didn’t see them make on film,” McPherson coach Chris Strathman said. “They were running a good pace on their offense. In the third quarter, they didn’t score any, but we told our kids it was because they were missing, not because of our defense at all. We went on a big run. We were down 22-14 and finished up 35-4. I was proud of our kids about that, but we have to do a better job of being ready out of the gate.”

Lauren Labertew and Karter Alvord each scored nine points for McPherson, 1-1.

Olivia Antonowich led Newton with 11 points.

Early Newton foul trouble allowed McPherson to jump out 9-2. The Railers started hitting from outside, taking a 14-12 lead on a Gracie Hendrickson trey. A 35 putback tied the game 14-14 at the end of the quarter.

Newton opened the second quarter with an 8-1 run. McPherson came back with a run of its own to take a 24-22 lead at the half. Reanna Ellrich hit a layup with one second left in the half to put the Railers back in the lead.

The Railers struggled with turnovers, foul trouble and shooting in the third quarter, allowing McPherson to win the period 7-0.

McPherson made a 18-4 run to open the fourth quarter and put the game away.

Newton is 0-3 and hosts 1-1 Maize South at 6 p.m. Friday to open AV-CTL Division I play. The Mavericks fell to Andover Central 51-37.

“We’re hungry and we’re not afraid of anybody,” Leake said. “We’re waiting for the day when we put it all together. We have Maize South, Hutchinson and Campus, and we’re excited about all three of them.”

McPherson hosts 1-1 Andover Friday. Andover topped Campus 47-28.

“We saw them play on Thursday against Wichita Southeast,” Strathman said. “They got beat (31-30), but they are a very talented bunch. They have some sophomores who can score. It will be our first home game on Friday. That’s something we’re looking forward to.”

McPHERSON (1-1) — Labertew 1 7-8 3, 9; Schmid 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Howard 2 2-3 3, 6; Moots 1 (2) 0-1 0, 8; Romero 0 1-2 0, 1; Alvard 1 (1) 4-6 2, 9; McLeod 0 0-2 0, 0; Eilrich 0 (2) 0-2 1, 4; Clevenger 1 2-4 1, 4; Pelzer 1 0-0 1, 2; Buschbom 0 0-0 0, 0; Dukes 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (7) 16-28 12, 49.

NEWTON (0-3) — An.Koontz 0 0-2 2, 0; Hendrickson 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Suderman 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonwich 1 (3) 0-5 4, 11; Loewen 3 0-0 3, 6; Henderson 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Ab.Koontz 0 0-0 3, 0; Nelson 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 0-0 1, 0; Epp 0 0-0 1, 0; Acevedo 0 0-0 0, 0; Hernandez 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 4 (6) 0-7 21, 26.

McPherson;14;10;7;18;—;49

Newton;14;8;0;4;—;26