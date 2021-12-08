Railer boys rally to force overtime against Mac

The Newton High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have the size or physical strength that rival McPherson showed.

The Railers also struggled with turnovers and rebounding, but Newton did show some shooting touches in a 68-64 overtime loss to the Bullpups.

The Railers overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, tying the game on a Dylan Petz 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in regulation.

“It was a lot of grit, toughness,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “In our minds, the toughest team wins. We had guys out of position again. We are still short-handed. The guys showed a lot of resilience. We had starters fouled out. We had some actions later in the game that we saved for later in the game. We made some shots.

We played some really good defense late in the game. We made some rebounds late in the game.”

Seth Madron led 1-1 McPherson with 32 points. Mason Miller scored 17 points. Cory Muehler scored 13 points.

Newton was led by Petz with 23 points. Tanner Dorell scored 18 points.

“I knew from the start, it was going in,” Petz said of the game-tying shot. “We had to dive on the floor. Go for the loose balls. We had to try and get rebounds. They were locking me in, so I went right to the basket.”

Tied 9-9, McPherson ended the quarter on a 7-2 run, aided by five Railer turnovers. Newton turned the ball over twice to start the second quarter, allowing Madron a dunk and a layup.

Newton trailed by 10 in the second quarter, but cut it to five in the last minute. A Cory Muehler layup with 10 seconds left in the half put McPherson up 27-20.

Newton drew as close as six in the third quarter, but trailed 42-33 at the end of the period.

Newton opened the fourth quarter scoring with a Dorrell three-point play. A Dorrell 3-point shot with 3:31 in regulation got the Railers within three. Madron answered with a three-point play, followed by a Miller layup.

Newton drew back within three on a Dorrell 3-pointer with 1:41 in regulation. McPherson missed a layup and the front end of a one-and-bonus, setting up Petz’ game-tying shot.

Madron opened the overtime with a layup and two of three layups. Petz came back with a 3-pointer. McPherson followed with a 6-0 run, including a Madron slam and layup off a steal. Newton fought back within four. A Dorrell trey at the buzzer kept the Railers within four.

“Our effort and our attitude, we stayed with it the entire game,” Preston said.

The Railers host Maize South at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Bullpups host Andover Friday.

“Maize South is going to challenge our will and toughness,” Preston said. “We will have to box out. We got beat up on the boards tonight. They are going to pressure the ball, just like Mac. They have size and physicality.”

McPHERSON (1-1) — Feil 0 1-2 3, 1; O.Pyle 1 0-0 2, 2; G.Pyle 0 0-0 0, 0; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; Muehler 3 (2) 1-2 2, 13; Becker 0 0-0 0, 0; Thompson 0 0-0 0, 0; Madron 12 8-16 1, 32; Kanitz 1 1-4 2, 3; Miller 8 1-2 3, 17; Ediger 0 0-2 0, 0; TOTALS 25 (2) 12-28 13, 68.

NEWTON (0-3) — Petz 3 (4) 5-5 0, 23; Slechta 2 (1) 1-2 5, 8; Dorrell 1 (5) 1-1 4, 18; Zerger 0 0-0 3, 0; Gomez 0 0-0 0, 0; Mosqueda 0 0-0 0, 0; Castro 2 2-2 5, 6; Entz 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Ruth 1 0-0 4, 2; TOTALS 11 (11) 9-10 21, 64.

McPherson;16;11;15;12;14;—;68

Newton;11;9;13;21;10;—;64