Area prep basketball roundup

Sedgwick 49, Belle Pl. 35

SEDGWICK — Sedgwick junior Addie Fitch scored 21 points to lead the Cardinal girls to a 49-35 win over Belle Plaine Monday in the Remington Classic.

Sedgwick led 27-14 at the half.

Gabby Lujan scored 14 points for Belle Plaine, 0-2

Sedgwick plays its medal round game Friday.

BELLE PLAINE (0-2) — Glover 0 2-4 3, 2; Karaganis 1 4-5 2, 6; Hilton 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; George 0 2-2 2, 2; Mowdy 2 0-0 5, 4; Talbot 0 0-0 0, 0; Lujan 6 2-4 4, 14; TOTALS 11 (1) 10-15 19, 35.

SEDGWICK (1-1) — Stucky 0 (2) 0-0 4, 6; Rogers 0 0-0 1, 0; Atwill 1 0-1 2, 2; Scarlett 1 5-8 2, 7; Fitch 3 (1) 12-15 0, 21; Peterson 0 (1) 0-4 0, 3; Croxton 3 2-2 2, 8; Zimmerman 0 2-2 3, 2; TOTALS 8 (4) 21-32 14, 49.

Belle Pl.;7;7;13;8;—;35

Sedgwick;10;17;12;10;—;49

Bluebird Classic

Little Rv. 50, Goessel 21

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls fell to Little River 50-21 Tuesday in the Bluebird Classic.

Goessel trailed 41-7 at the half.

Lily Boughfman led 3-0 Little River with 16 points. Aubrey Olander added 11.

Cheyenne Sawyer scored 10 points for Goessel, 1-1.

LITTLE RIVER (3-0) – Norez 0 0-0 0, 0; Sneath 2 2-2 2, 6; Eck 2 0-0 1, 2; Ellwood 0 0-0 0, 0; Welsh 0 1-4 1, 1; Olander 5 1-3 1, 11; E.Boughfman 1 (2) 0-1 0, 8; Renken 0 0-0 1, 0; L.Boughfman 6 4-6 1, 16; Debaere 1 0-0 1, 2; Collins 0 0-0 0, 0; Stansbury 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (2) 8-17 8, 50.

GOESSEL (1-1) — Spurlin 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Sawyer 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; Hoopes 0 0-0 1, 0; Flaming 0 0-0 1, 0; Bryant 0 0-0 0, 0; Graber 2 1-2 4, 5; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Wuest 0 0-0 0, 0; Guhr 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Griffin 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 5, 0; TOTALS 4 (4) 1-2 17, 21.

Little Rv.;23;18;6;3;—;50

Goessel;4;3;5;9;—;21

H.Cent.Chr. 55, Burrton 31

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger girls fell to Hutchinson Central Christian 55-31 in the Bluebird Classic.

Central led 20-13 at the half.

Aly Lambert led Central with 27 points. Kaylee Kauffman added 10 points.

Maci Dunlavy and Icyanna Bailey each scored eight points each to lead Burrton, 1-1.

Burrton plays Canton-Galva at 4 p.m. Friday.

Central Christian, 3-0, plays Saturday in the championship game.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (3-0) — Barnett 0 0-0 0, 0; Franz 0 0-0 0, 0; An.Lambert 2 0-0 3, 4; Losew 0 0-0 0, 0; Ramsey 2 2-4 2, 6; Kauffman 1 (2) 2-2 0, 10; Shank 1 (1) 3-5 3, 8; Al.Lambert 11 5-9 4, 27; Bateman 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 17 (3) 12-20 13, 55.

BURRTON (1-1) — Hoopes 1 0-0 1, 2; Matlack 0 1-4 2, 1; M.Dunlavy 3 2-2 4, 8; C.Dunlavy 1 3-4 1, 5; Henss 1 (1) 2-4 5, 7; Bailey 4 0-0 3, 8; TOTALS 10 (1) 8-15 16, 31.

H.Cent.Chr.;15;5;24;11;—;55

Burrton;7;6;11;7;—;31

Prep boys

Remington Classic

Sedgwick 62, Belle Pl. 27

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 22-7 lead en route to a 62-27 win over Belle Plaine Monday in the Remington Classic.

Sedgwick led 37-19 at the half.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 22 points. Connor Tillman added 12.

Brecken McGinnis scored nine points for Belle Plaine, 0-2.

Sedgwick plays its medal round game Friday.

BELLE PLAINE (0-2) — Landreth 0 0-0 2, 0; Bible 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; McGinnis 4 1-3 1, 9; Miller 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Henning 1 0-0 1, 2; Brines 2 0-2 2, 4; Christy 1 0-0 1, 2; Ouellette 0 0-1 2, 0; Hunter 1 0-0 1, 2; Struve 0 0-0 1, 0; Garver 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 1-6 10, 27.

SEDGWICK (2—0) — Crumrine 0 0-0 3, 0; Anderson 1 2-2 0, 4; Stucky 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Nold 0 1-2 0, 1; Hoffsommer 8 (2) 0-0 1, 22; Scarlett 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Brown 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Tillman 5 2-2 0, 12; Hansen 1 0-0 2, 2; Werner 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (9) 5-6 14, 62.

Belle Pl.;7;5;6;9;—;27

Sedgwick;22;15;10;15;—;62

Freshman girls

McPherson 33, Newton 11

The Newton High School C girls’ basketball team fell to McPherson 33-11 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 22-8 at the half.

Newton hosts Maize South Friday.

NEWTON — Bailey 4, Wilson 2, Powell 4.

McPherson;12;10;5;6;—;33

Newton;2;6;2;1;–;11

Freshman boys

McPherson 56, Newton 19

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to McPherson 56-19 Tuesday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 12-0 after the first quarter and 33-10 at the half.

Newton hosts Maize South Friday.

NEWTON — Murrillo 5, Maynard 10, Schmidt 2, Carr 2.

McPherson;12;21;16;7;—;56

Newton;0;10;7;2;—;19