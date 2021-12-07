Sophomore leads Halstead's young guns

MARION — At the end of last season, the Halstead Dragon girls’ basketball team graduated one of the most successful senior classes in school history.

That leaves the Dragons with a young team to try and carry on the tradition.

In the first two games of the season, sophomore Dominique Schutte has picked up the baton. She scored 26 points Monday night to lead Halstead to a 44-30 win over Wichita Independent.

“We played a really good defensive game. We worked on that a lot in practice,” Dominique Schutte said. “We knew that was one of the key elements. We wanted to keep Independent under 40 and we wanted to score over 40. We were able to do that. It was a good team effort.”

The win puts the Dragons at 2-0, stopping in-county rival Sedgwick Friday.

“In volleyball, we were a really scrappy, energetic team and we carried that over into the basketball season,” Dominique Schutte said. “It took a lot of time for us to get to the basket.”

She said it took a lot of work in the off-season to prepare for this year.

“I came in knowing exactly what I needed to do this season,” she said. “I didn’t play a lot of minutes last season, but I was OK with that. I definitely knew I needed to up my game this season, in my pre-game stuff, prayers and all over.”

She spent a lot of time working on her inside game.

“I worked a lot at getting to the basket,” Dominique said. “I usually don’t like a lot of contact, but I did better at wanting to get at those big posts. I love getting hit now.”

She was nine of 11 from the line Monday.

The game was close until the Dragons outscored Independent 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

“We really were focused on taking (Dana Imankulova) away and (Megan Skinner),” Halstead coach Derek Schutte. “That created opportunities for others to step up. (Alexi) Shadid started knocking down 3-point shots. We have a young team, and they’re just starting to figure it out. That group played well together in the fourth quarter. We don’t have any returning starters from last year. They just have to learn by playing. They have to settle down. They did that in the fourth.”

Halstead jumped out 8-3 in the first quarter. Independent was scoreless from the field in the period.

The Panthers drew within four in the second quarter, but Halstead was able to get back out by seven at the half, 18-11.

Halstead went cold from the field and the line to start the third quarter, allowing Independent to make an 8-0 run. Halstead took a time out and made a 6-0 run. The Dragons got out by nine, but a Shadid 3-pointer cut the advantage to six at the end of the period, 30-24.

Halstead faces host Marion Friday. A win puts the Dragons in the finals Saturday.

HALSTEAD (2-0) — Wilson 1 2-4 3, 4; K.Young 0 1-2 1, 1; Do.Schutte 4 (3) 9-11 1, 26; Myers 0 0-0 1, 0; Weber 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Holzrichter 3 0-0 1, 6; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Da.Schutte 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (4) 12-17 12, 44.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (0-2) — Imankulova 1 1-2 3, 3; Martin 0 (2) 0-2 2, 6; Sturm 0 (1) 2-2 4, 5; Hong 0 0-0 0, 0; Al.Shadid 1 (3) 0-0 4, 11; Skinner 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; TOTALS 3 (7) 3-6 16, 30.

Halstead;8;10;12;14;—;44

W.Independent;3;8;13;6;—;30