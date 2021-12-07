Halstead boys struggle against Panther press

MARION — The Wichita Independent boys’ basketball team pressed Halstead from start to finish, wearing the Dragons down for a 70-45 win Monday night in the Marion Classic.

Halstead had 33 turnovers, 19 in the second half.

“We struggled getting the ball in position,” Halstead coach Chris Santoya said. “We like to get the ball in the post. They’re an aggressive team. They play pretty well and they’re pretty quick.”

Halstead was in the game until late in the second quarter.

“That’s a lot for our fans and team to understand,” Santoya said. “We’re putting things together. Now we have to put it all together. We opened up the second half allowing them an 8-0 run.”

Christian Dean led the 2-0 Panthers with 20 points. Joseph Recalde-Phillips added 18 points. Sam Taylor scored 10 points.

Jackson Swift led Halstead with 13 points. Braxton Creed added 11.

Down 7-2 early, Halstead got back within two at the end of the first quarter, 12-10. Down 16-14 midway in the second quarter, Halstead gave up an 11-4 run to end the half trailing 27-18.

Independent put the game away with a 17-2 run to start the third quarter. A Kohen Corona trey at the buzzer kept Halstead within 20 at the end of the period, 48—28. Halstead had 10 turnovers in the quarter.

Independent kept pressing with the starters in late in the game. The last Panther starters finally came out with 1:39 to play.

Halstead takes on host Marion Friday.

“It’s going to be a good game as well,” Santoya said. “Hopefully, we can put things together. They’re going to come out ready to play, so we need to come out ready to play as well.”

HALSTEAD (0-2) — Watkins 0 0-0 2, 0; Creed 4 3-4 2, 11; Farmer 0 0-0 3, 0; Boyd 0 2-2 3, 2; McDonald 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Davison 1 3-4 4, 5; Corona 1 (1) 2-3 3, 7; Johnson 1 0-0 3, 2; Swift 1 (3) 2-2 4, 13; Motes 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (5) 12-15 27, 45.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (2-0) — Dean 8 (1) 0-3 3, 20; Recalde-Phillips 4 (3) 1-7 3, 18; Harris 1 2-4 4, 4; Taylor 1 (2) 2-4 3, 10; Whitaker 0 0-0 1, 0; Merrill 1 (1) 2-2 1, 7; Rabe 0 0-0 0, 0; Ek 0 2-4 0, 2; Jensen 2 5-8 3, 9; Short 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (7) 14-32 18, 70.

Halstead;10;8;10;17;—;45

W.Independent;12;15;21;22;—;70