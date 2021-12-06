Berean girls force turnovers in win

MARION — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team forced 32 turnovers in a 58-22 win over Wichita Homeschool in the opening game of the 14th Marion Classic.

Wichita Homeschool had just eight players dressed, seven healthy. That forced Berean to dress just nine so they could field a junior varsity team later in the night.

“That’s a good number to force, but we also went after some balls that got us out of position,” Berean coach Kristin Wiebe said. “We weren’t always fundamentally sound, but we were aggressive on the ball and that’s good. They didn’t have enough for a JV team, so I couldn’t play my JV team. They are going to play Marion. Normally, you get six quarters in a day, but since the JV is playing a different team, that would count as two games for them. It’s a nice start.”

Sally Wine led Berean with 18 points. Lillie Veer scored 17 points.

Freshman Emma Bourm led Wichita Homeschool with nine points on three 3-pointers.

Nine Wichita Homeschool turnovers in the first quarter allowed Berean to take a 19-8 lead.

The turnovers continued for Wichita, allowing Berean to lead 29-13 at the half.

Ten third-quarter turnovers allowed Berean to lead 43-19. Berean made a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Berean was to face Eureka Tuesday and would reach the finals with a win.

“That should be a good game,” Wiebe said. “They beat us last year.”

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (5-2) — Ligget 0 0-0 1, 0; Elsken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; El.Bourm 1 0-0 1, 2; McClure 0 0-0 0, 0; Townsend 0 0-0 1, 0; Enegren 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Peffley 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Em.Bourm 0 (3) 0-0 3, 9; TOTALS 2 (6) 0-0 8, 23.

BEREAN ACADEMY (2-0) — Morgan 1 0-0 1, 2; A.Wiebe 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Timken 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Veer 6 (1) 2-6 2, 17; Koontz 0 0-0 1, 0; Mullins 1 0-0 0, 2; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; Wine 9 0-1 1, 18; Smith 4 0-0 0, 8; TOTALS 23 (3) 3-9 7, 58.

W.Homeschool;8;5;6;3;—;22

Berean Ac.;19;10;14;15;—;58