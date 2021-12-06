Area prep basketball

The Kansan

Prep girls

Moundridge 37, Elyria Chr. 23

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls opened the season with a 49-30 win over Elyria Christian Friday in non-league play in Moundridge.

Moundridge used an 11-4 second quarter to lead 17-9 at the half.

“It was great to get the girls on the court tonight,” Moundridge coach Kaleigh Huxman said. “In all of my experience watching Elyria play, they always give 110 percent. They came out in an aggressive zone and their traps really put us on our heels, but I am proud of the way my girls responded and found ways to score. I thought we played solid defense and crashed the boards well on both ends. We have a good mix of returning experience and players stepping into new roles this year. I am excited to see this group continue to grow throughout this season.”

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Durst added 11 points.

12 led Elyria with seven points.

Moundridge opens play Tuesday in the Moundridge Classic.

ELYRIA CHRISTAN (0-1) — Penner 3-10 0-0 8, Hawkinson 3-7 0-0 6, Stone 1-5 2-3 5, Swenson 1-7 0-0 3, Reiff 1-1 0-0 2, Starburg 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9-33 2-3 23.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-0) — Eichelberger 5-11 4-4 14, E.Durst 4-11 1-2 11, Elmore 2-9 2-2 6, Blough 1-4 0-0 2, A.Durst 1-2 0-0 2, Schmidt 1-3 0-0 2, Wedel 0-0 0-0 0, Schrag 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-40 7-8 37.

Elyr.Chr.;5;4;7;7;—;23

Moundridge;6;11;14;6;—;37

Total fouls — EC 13, Mdg. 6. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — EC 3-15 (Penner 1-1, Hawkinson 0-2, Stone 1-4, Swenson 1-7, Starburg 0-1), Mdg. 2-11 (Eichelberger 0-1, E.Durst 2-7, Elmore 0-3). Rebounds — EC 11 (Penner 5), Mdg. 30 (Eichelberger 12). Assists — EC 5 (Penner 1, Stone 1, Swenson 1, Clark 1), Mdg. 9 (E.Durst 4). Turnovers — EC 12 (Stone 3), Mdg. 17 (Eichelberger 5). Blocked shots — EC 0, Mdg. 1 (Eichelberger 1). Steals — EC 12 (Starburg 3), Mdg. 8 (E.Durst 3).

Goessel 53, Marion 40

MARION — The Goessel High School girls’ basketball team opened the season by stopping Marion 53-40 Friday in Marion.

Goessel led 25-17 at the half.

Cheyenne Sawyer led Goessel with 16 points and nine rebounds. Braylyn Hoopes added 10 points.

Goessel opens play in the Bluebird Classic Tuesday.

GOESSEL (1-0) — Spurlin 0-0 0-0 0, Ai.Funk 0-0 1-2 1, Sawyer 5-12 2-3 16, Hoopes 4-9 0-0 10, Flaming 3-8 1-2 7, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Graber 0-5 0-2 0, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Ab.Funk 0-3 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Wuest 1-2 0-0 2, Guhr 3-7 1-2 9, Lehrman 0-0 0-0 0, Zogleman 1-4 2-4 4, Popp 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-53 9-16 53.

MARION (1-0) — 11-39 12-29 40.

Goessel;12;13;14;14;—;53

Marion;8;9;11;12;—;40

Total fouls — Goe. 24, Mar. 18. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Goe.: Sawyer. Mar.: n/a. 3-point shooting — Goe. 8-17 (Sawyer 4-6, Hoopes 2-4, Ab.Funk 0-1, Guhr 2-5, Zogleman 0-1), Mar. 2-10. Rebounds — Goe. 25 (Sawyer 9), Mar. 42. Assists — Goe. 6 (Sawyer 2, Guhr 2), Mar. 0. Turnovers — Goe. 19 (Guhr 5), Mar. 26. Blocked shots — Goe. 1 (Griffin 1), Mar. 0. Steals — Goe. 9 (Sawyer 4), Mar. 1.

Halstead 31, Sedgwick 28

SEDGWICK — Dominique Schutte scored 16 points to lead the Halstead Dragon girls to a 31-28 win over rival Sedgwick Friday in Sedgwick.

Halstead led 15-4 in the first quarter and 19-13 at the half. Sedgwick ended the game on an 11-2 run.

Schutte scored 12 points in the first quarter. Sedgwick went three of 11 from the free throw line.

Addie Rogers led Sedgwick with nine points.

Halstead plays at the Marion Classic this week. Sedgwick plays this week at the Remington Classic.

HALSTEAD (1-0) — Wilson 1 0-0 2, 2; K.Young 1 2-4 1, 4; Do.Schutte 5 (2) 0-0 1, 16; Myers 0 0-0 1, 0; Weber 1 1-1 3, 3; Holzrichter 2 0-0 0, 4; Wagner 0 0-0 2, 0; Da.Schutte 1 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (2) 3-5 11, 31.

SEDGWICK (0-1) — Stucky 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Rogers 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Atwill 0 (1) 0-2 0, 3; Scarlett 1 1-2 1, 3; Fitch 1 0-4 1, 2; Petersen 0 0-0 0, 0; Croxton 3 1-1 2, 7; Zimmerman 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 5 (5) 3-11 8, 28.

Halstead;15;4;10;2;—;31

Sedgwick;4;9;4;11;—;28

Prep boys

Moundridge 49, Elyria Chr. 30

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 49-30 win over rival Elyria Christian Friday in the battle for Old 81 in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 31-18 at the half.

“What a great atmosphere for a season opener,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Both teams competed hard. We got out to a good start and maintained the lead throughout but Elyria always stayed within striking distance. Zach (Goodrich) does such a good job with his teams and this year's team is no exception. They play hard, are disciplined, and defend. No secret why his teams have been so successful. I thought we shared the ball and involved all of our guys tonight. We had a few breakdowns defensively but I was pleased with the effort. Being in shape and getting into ‘game’ shape are totally different.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 18 points. Logan Churchill scored 15 points with seven rebounds. Joseph Lane scored 12 points.

Johnny Unruh led Elyria Christian with nine points.

Moundridge opens play Tuesday in the Moundridge Classic.

“Next week will really challenge us mentally and physically as we host a highly competitive tournament,” Unrau said. “Hillsboro and Inman are the obvious spotlight teams but Lyons will present its own challenge as they will play hard/physical basketball. Looking forward to a fun week of basketball.”

ELYRIA CHRISTAN (0-1) — J.Unruh 3-4 1-2 9, Allen 2-5 2-5 6, Romero 2-12 0-0 6, Redenbaugh 2-2 0-0 4, B.Unruh 1-1 0-0 3, Lundberg 1-2 0-2 2, Wiggers 0-1 0-0 0 Laney 0-5 0-0 0, Huxman 0-0 0-0 0, Schneider 0-1 0-0 0, Schott 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-33 3-9 30.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-0) — Kaufman 8-15 2-2 18, Churchill 6-12 2-2 15, Lane 4-7 0-0 12, Moddelmog 1-7 0-0 2, Schrag 1-1 0-0 2, Hecox 0-0 0-0 0, Brandewiede 0-0 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20-42 4-4 49.

Elyr.Chr.;11;7;9;3;—;30

Moundridge;17;14;13;5;—;49

Total fouls — EC 10, Mdg. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — EC: Laney. 3-point shooting — EC 5-15 (J.Unruh 2-3, Romero 2-9, B.Unruh 1-1, Laney 0-2), Mdg. 5-19 (Kaufman 0-5, Churchill 1-4, Lane 4-6, Moddelmog 0-4). Rebounds — EC 20 (Redenbaugh 4, Lundberg 4), Mdg. 20 (Churchill 7). Assists — EC 6 (B.Unruh 3), Mdg. 12 (Moddelmog 5). Turnovers — EC 11 (Romero 4), Mdg. 9 (Kaufman 3, Lane 3). Blocked shots — EC 1 (Lundberg 1), Mdg. 4 (Kaufman 1, Churchill 1, Moddelmog 1, Hecox 1). Steals — EC 2 (J.Unruh 1, Romero 1), Mdg. 10 (Lane 4).

Goessel 59, Marion 26

MARION — The Goessel High School boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 59-26 win over Marion in Marion.

Goeseel led 14-4 after the first quarter and 36-14 at the half.

Caiden Duerksen led Goessel with 17 points. Skyler Wuest added 15 points with seven rebounds.

Goessel opens play in the Bluebird Classic Tuesday.

GOESSEL (1-0) — Wiens 0-0 0-0 0, N.Schrag 0-1 0-1 0, Smith 1-2 2-3 5, Burkholder 2-5 2-4 6, Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, T.Schrag 2-3 1-2 6, Bryant 0-4 0-0 0, J.Schrag 0-4 0-0 0, Wuest 5-14 5-6 15, Riley 1-1 0-0 2, Cashon 0-0 0-0 0, Duerksen 6-13 4-4 17, Base 1-2 0-0 2, TOTALS 21-52 14-19 59.

MARION (0-1) — TOTALS 9-31 4-17 26.

Goessel;14;22;14;9;—;59

Marion;4;10;2;10;—;26

Total fouls — Goe. 19, Mar. 19. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Mar. n/a. 3-point shooting — Goe. 3-12 (Smith 1-2, T.Schrag 1-1, Bryant 0-1, J.Schrag 0-1, Wuest 0-5, Duerksen 1-2), Mar. 1-8. Rebounds — Goe. 25 (Wuest 7), Mar. 20. Assists — Goe. 12 (Duerksen 3), Mar. 0. Turnovers — Goe. 10 (Wuest 4), Mar. 9. Blocked shots — Goe. 1 (Wuest 1), Mar. 0. Steals — Goe. 8 (Duerksen 3), Mar. 0.

Sedgwick 57, Halstead 44

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys opened the season by topping intercounty rival Halstead 57-44 Friday in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 25-8 after the first quarter and 33-15 at the half. Halstead did comeback in the fourth quarter on a 23-12 run.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 17 points. Connor Tillman added 10 points.

Braxton Creed, a freshman, and Jackson Swift scored 13 points each for Halstead.

Halstead plays this week in the Marion Classic. Sedgwick plays this week in the Remington Classic.

HALSTEAD (0-1) — Watkins 0-0 0-0, 0; Creed 1 (3) 0-2 3, 13; Farmer 0 0-0 0, 0; McDonald 1 1-1 3, 3; Boyd 1 0-0 2, 0; Motes 0 0-0 1, 0; Davison 0 2-2 3, 2; Corona 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Johnson 3 2-2 4, 8; Swift 2 (3) 0-0 5, 13; TOTALS 8 (7) 5-7 20, 44.

SEDGWICK (1-0) — Crumrine 1 0-2 1 2; Anderson 1 0-0 5, 2; Stucky 1 1-2 3, 3; Nold 1 1-3 0, 3; Hoffsommer 6 (1) 2-5 1, 17; Scarlett 1 0-0 1, 2; Brown 3 1-5 3, 7; Tillman 2 (1) 3-4 2, 10; Hansen 1 5-6 1, 7; Werner 2 0-0 1, 4; Reed 0 0-0 0, 0; Helstrom 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 (2) 13-27 18, 57.

Halstead;8;7;6;23;—;44

Sedgwick;25;8;12;12;—;57

Freshman girls

Dodge City 38, Newton 13

The Newton High School girls’ C team basketball team fell to Dodge City 38-13 Saturday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 8-7 after the first quarter and 20-7 at the half.

Emma Pfannenstiel scored all 13 points for Newton.

Newton hosts McPherson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Pfannenstiel 13.

Dodge City;8;12;7;11;—;38

Newton;7;0;6;0;—;13

Freshman boys

Dodge City 55, Newton 43

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Dodge City 55-43 Saturday.

Newton trailed 12-1 after the first quarter, but stayed about even the rest of the game.

Newton trailed 30-17 at the half.

Newton hosts McPherson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Murillo 10, Dickenson 7, Buffalo 10, Maynard 2, Suderman 4, Schmidt 3, Burnett 1, Carr 6.

Dodge City;12;18;19;6;—;55

Newton;1;16;12;13;—;43