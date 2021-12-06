Area college basketball

The Kansan

Bethel men stop Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team got back on the winning track Saturday with an 86-81 win over Ottawa in KCAC play in Ottawa.

Bethel trailed 43-30 at the half, but charged back in the second half.

Clifford Byrd II led Bethel with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jaylon Scott added 21 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. Bryant Mocaby scored 16 points. Harper Jonas came off the bench to score 10 points.

Ottawa (7-4, 3-4 KCAC) was led by Jaquan Daniels with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Perry Carroll scored 16 points. Ty Bland scored 13 points off the bench. Andre Jackson had 10 rebounds.

Bethel outscored the Braves 24-14 from the free throw line.

Bethel is 7-4, 3-3 in KCAC play, and hosts 10-2 Southwestern at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

BETHEL (7-4, 3-3 KCAC) — Byrd II 9-13 3-4 23, Scott 7-13 7-10 21, Mocaby 4-8 5-6 16, Gouro 2-3 2-2 6, Flowers 1-4 0-0 2, Jonas 2-7 5-5 10, Bonner 1-2 2-2 5, Neely 1-5 0-0 3, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 27-56 24-29 86.

OTTAWA (7-4, 3-4 KCAC) — Daniels 6-14 7-10 19, Carroll 6-13 4-4 16, Moore 3-9 0-0 9, Jackson 4-7 0-0 8, Hull 3-3 0-0 6, Bland 4-8 2-2 13, Mallory 2-2 1-2 7, Johnson III 1-5 0-0 3, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 29-64 14-18 81.

Bethel;30;56;—;86

Ottawa;43;38;—;81

Total fouls — BC 19, OU 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — OU: Jackson, Hull. 3-point shooting — BC 8-24 (Byrd II 2-3, Scott 0-1, Mocaby 3-6, Flowers 0-1, Jonas 1-5, Bonner 1-2, Neely 1-5, Todd 0-1), OU 9-25 (Daniels 0-4, Carroll 0-2, Moore 3-8, Jackson 0-1, Bland 3-4, Mallory 2-2, Johnson III 1-1, Mason 0-3). Rebounds — BC 35 (Scott 8), OU 36 (Daniels 13). Assists — BC 10 (Scott 7), OU 14 (Hull 4). Turnovers — BC 9 (Gouro 4), OU 10 (Moore 2, Jackson 2, Hull 2, Bland 2). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Gouro 2), OU 2 (Daniels 1, Mallory 1). Steals — BC 3 (Byrd II 1, Scott 1, Neely 1), OU 3 (Jackson 1, Hull 1, Mason 1).

Second half costly to BC women

OTTAWA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team was outscored 43-17 in the second half, falling to Ottawa 72-51 Saturday in KCAC play.

Bethel led 14-9 after the first quarter and 34-27 at the half. Ottawa took a 51-47 lead after three quarters and held Bethel to four points in the fourth quarter.

Ottawa (4-7, 2-5 KCAC) was led by Liz Vaughn with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Kennedy Bankett scored 16 points off the bench. Haley Franklin scored 12 points and Jalisa Simons scored 10 points.

Josie Calzonetti led Bethel with 11 points. Jaycee Freshour added 10 points with eight rebounds.

Bethel is 4-8, 2-4 in KCAC play, and hosts 1-11 Southwestern at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

BETHEL (4-8, 2-4 KCAC) — Calzonetti 3-10 4-4 11, Freshour 4-8 2-4 10, Michalski 1-12 3-4 6, Bearup 1-6 3-3 5, Perez 0-4 0-2 0, Lucas 2-8 0-0 5, Tenant 2-3 0-0 4, Newman 1-3 2-2 4, Vargas 1-2 0-0 3, Stupey 1-2 1-1 3, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-58 15-20 51.

OTTAWA (4-7, 2-5 KCAC) — Vaughn 8-14 2-2 18, Franklin 5-11 2-5 12, Simons 4-7 0-0 10, Spraggins 3-6 0-0 7, Bianco 0-2 0-0 0, Bankett 4-8 6-8 16, Marlatt 2-3 1-1 5, Lowe 0-4 2-2 2, Hendricks 1-3 0-1 2, Cooks 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 27-58 13-19 72.

Bethel;14;20;13;4;—;51

Ottawa;9;18;24;21;—;72

Total fouls — BC 19, OU 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Perez. 3-point shooting — BC 4-25 (Calzonetti 1-4, Freshour 0-3, Michalski 1-8, Bearup 0-3, Perez 0-1, Lucas 1-3, Tenant 0-1, Vargas 1-2), OU 5-16 (Franklin 0-1, Simons 2-3, Spraggins 1-3, Bianco 0-2, Bankett 2-4, Lowe 0-2, Hendricks 0-1). Rebounds — BC 39 (Freshour 8), OU 40 (Vaughn 14). Assists — BC 10 (Michalski 3), OU 11 (Vaughn 4). Turnovers — BC 19 (Perez 5), OU 15 (Lowe 4). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Bearup 1), OU 7 (Franklin 6). Steals — BC 6 (Perez 2), OU 13 (Hendricks 4).

Hesston men split games

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team split a pair of games during the weekend at Yost Center.

Friday, Hesston topped the McPherson College junior varsity 87-79. Saturday, Hesston fell to Nationwide Prep Academy 89-85.

Against McPherson, Hesston led 41-38 at the half.

David Duncan led the Larks with 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting. Nathan Hawk scored 15 points. Isaiah Jones scored 10 points.

Against Nationwide Prep, Hesston led 41-30 at the half, but was outscored 59-44 in the second half.

Jones hit 11 of 17 from the field, six of eight from 3-point range, to lead the Larks with 31 points. Duncan scored 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Hawk scored 10 points.

Hesston is 9-5 and resumes play Jan. 12 against Neosho County Community College in Chanute to open Jayhawk Conference Division II play.

HC women top McPherson JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team held off the McPherson College junior varsity 54-45 Friday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 31-19 at the half and 46-30 after three quarters.

Sydney Bontrager led Hesston with 14 points and seven rebounds. Star Her Many Horses added 12 points.

Hesston is 4-5 and hosts the Friends junior varsity at 11 a.m. Saturday.