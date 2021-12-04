Halstead, Newton girls compete at Valley Center

The Kansan

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team had its second meet of its second season, while the Halstead High School girls’ wrestling team made its debut Friday at the Valley Center December Pools.

Newton finished 17th, while Halstead was 19th, out of 20 teams.

Dodge City won the meet with 193 points, followed by Derby with 111 and Garden City at 107. Newton scored 19 points. Halstead scored 12 points.

For Newton, Jaymie Murry finished 3-2 at 155 pounds. At 101 pounds, Elia Bergquist finished 2-2. Vanessa Edwards finished 2-2 at 170 pounds. Isabel Gleason finished 1-2 at 109 pounds. Brylee Budde finished 1-2 at 155 pounds.

Kinsley Peterson finished 0-2 at 138 pounds. Lyliana Negrete finished 0-2 at 155 pounds. Mackenzie Cusick finished 0-2 at 170 pounds.

For Halstead, Lauren Cardwell finished 1-2 at 120 pounds. Abby Newman finished 1-2 at 191 pounds. Faye Thompson finished 1-2 at the 235 pounds. Ella Unsinn finished 0-2 at 170 pounds.

Both Newton and Halstead will compete at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational Friday.

Valley Center Girls December Pools

Team scores — Dodge City 193, Derby 111, Garden City 107, Wichita-North 107, Mulvane 85, Hays 84, Wichita West 84, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 78, Valley Center 74, Rose Hill 66, Douglass 64, Campus 35, Wichita Southeast 33, Wichita Heights 28, Circle 26, Salina South 21, Newton 19, Topeka West 15, Halstead 12, Andover Central 0.

Newton results

101 — Elia Bergquist (2-2): 1. L Bilhah Bengi WN 5:48; C1. Bye; C2. W Ava Singer WSE 0:34; CQF. W Phoenix West VC 1:28; CSF. L Naiema Salazar GC 1:49.

109 — Isabel Gleason (1-2): 1. L Harlee Peck VC :40; C1. W Zoe Brown WN 1:48; C2. L Kori Clifton Der. :21.

138 — Kinsley Peterson (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Brenda Santillon Der. 0:31; C2. L Breanna Johnson TW 1:15.

155 — Jaymie Murry (3-2): 1. L Angel Serrano GC 1:43; C1. W Lyliana Negrete New. :59; C2. W Dakotah Whitt Dgl. 2:45; CQF. W Marlaysha Ziegler WH :25; CSF. L Grace Timmons VC 3:58.

155 — Brylee Budde (1-2): 1. W Kadence Westley WN 1:17; QF. L Maria Elisalde GC 4:09; C2. L Marlaysha Ziegler WH 4:36.

155 — Lyliana Negrete (0-2): 1. L Grace Timmons VC :23; C1. L Jaymie Murry New. :59.

170 — Vanessa Edwards (2-2): 1. L Edna Flores WN 3:32; C1. Bye; C2. W Ella Unsinn Hal. :21; CQF. W Chinyereugo Okafor KMC (FF; CSF. L Edna Flores WN 4:08.

170 — Mackenzie Cusick (0-2): 1. L Brooklynne Page RH 1:05; C1. Bye; C2. L Abby Strouth Dgl. 2:29.

Halstead results

120 — Lauren Cardwell (1-2): 1. L Makenzie Buyno WH :58; C1. W Mia Naldoz KMC 0:26; C2. L Denys Ochoa DC 4-3.

170 — Ella Unsinn (0-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Brooklynne Page RH :10; C2. L Vanessa Edwards New. :21.

191 — Abby Newman (1-2): 1. Bye; QF. W Carolyn Parker TW :57; SF. L Gianna Redcorn KMC 1:46; CSF. L Kyra Cole WSE 4-2.

235 — Faye Thompson (1-2): 1. Bye; QF. L Gracie Orr VC :57; C2. W Leticia Garcia WN 4:51; CQF. L Tristyn Johnson TW :40.