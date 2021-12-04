Railer boys win Valley Center tourney

The Kansan

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School wrestling team claimed four individual titles and the team title Friday at the Valley Center December Pools tournament.

Newton edged Bishop Carroll 217-175.5 for the team title. Rose Hill was third at 155. There were nine schools in competition.

Nick Treaster finished 4-0 at 113 pounds to win the title. Treaster pinned Adam Shields of Rose Hill in the second period of the championship match.

Bailey Steinmetz won the title at 126 pounds at 5-0. Steinmetz downed Brady Duling of Bishop Carroll 6-2 in the finals.

Colin Bybee won the title at 138 pounds at 5-0. Bybee scored a 14-1 major decision over Caleb Means of Bishop Carroll in the finals.

Rio Gomez won the title at 285 pounds at 4-0. Gomez pinned Kayson Dietz of Salina South in the third period of the finals.

Lucas Kaufman finished 4-1 at 106 pounds to take second. Kaufman fell to Jett Schwartz of Valley Center in a third-period fall in the finals.

Logan Buchanan took second at 220 pounds at 3-1. Buchanan was pinned by Bronx Wood of Andover Central in the first period of the finals.

Clayton Kaufman took third at 152 pounds at 3-2. Clayton Smith finished third at 170 pounds at 3-2. Brody Harper finished third at 180 pounds at 4-1. Marcel Gonzalez finished third at 285 pounds at 3-1. The sole loss for Gonzalez came against Gomez.

Michel Southern placed fourth at 132 pounds at 3-2. Mohamed Farah finished fourth at 195 pounds at 2-2.

Nate Barron took fifth at 120 pounds at 3-2. Arnold Aguilar finished fifth at 160 pounds at 3-2. Nate Taylor Rickard finished 1-3 at 106 pounds to finish seventh.

Newton competes Dec. 11 at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational.

Valley Center December Pools

Team scores — Newton 217, Bishop Carroll 175.5, Rose Hill 155, Great Bend 149.5, Valley Center 149, Douglass 117, Andover Central 81, Salina South 69, Wichita Heights 15.

Newton results

106 — 2. Lucas Kaufman (4-1): W Carson Martin Dgl. :28; W Kyle Rector SS :48; W Isaac Wall AC 1:32; W Johnny Leck RH maj.dec. 10-2; F. L Jett Schwartz VC 5:05.

106 — (non-team scoring entry) 7. Taylor Rickard (1-3): L Caden Denton BC 3:06; L Samson Whitted RH :42; L Jett Schwartz VC 1:09; 7th. W Kyle Rector SS 2:29.

113 — 1. Nick Treaster (4-0): W Ambrose Kramer GB :35; W Adam Bilby RH 16-1 tech.fall (3:33); SF. W Aiden Shields VC 1:26; F. Adam Bilby RH 2:41.

120 — 5. Nate Barron (3-2): L Avery Wolf GB maj.dec. 12-2; W Braxton Moody VC 5:31; W Trevor McMurray SS 1:12; L Karston Wall BC 6-2; 5th. W Dean Simons Dgl. 15-0 tech.fall (2:26).

126 — 1. Bailey Steinmetz (5-0): W Kaden Spragis GB 1:13; W Hunter Huffman VC 3:08; W Isaac Martinez SS 3:26; W Elijah Means BC maj.dec. 12-0; F. W Brady Duling BC 6-2.

132 — 4. Michel Southern (3-2): W Deacon McDonald SS :29; W Talon Dotts Dgl. 1:13; W Jaden Guerrero AC :58; L Tyren Emberson RH 7-4; 3rd. L John Szot GB :28.

138 — 1. Colin Bybee (5-0): W Gavin Bowman Dgl. :00; W Steel Schomaker VC :31; W Skyler McMullen GB maj.dec. 10-0; SF. W Jamie Ownbey AC 1:59; F. W Caleb Means BC maj.dec. 14-1.

152 — 3. Clayton Kaufman (3-2): W Gabe Treadwell AC 1:34; W Cooper Vorarath SS 1:14; L Keegan Beavers RH 5-4; SF. L Sam Duling BC 7-5; 3rd. W Jace Schartz GB maj.dec. 8-0.

160 — 5. Arnold Aguilar (3-2): L Aidan Davidson GB 7-0; W Cartez Akins WH 2:17; W Theodore Sponsel BC 2-3 maj.dec. 16-8; L Antonio Huerta BC maj.dec. 13-0; 5th. W Pierce Probasco RH forfeit.

170 — 3. Clayton Smith (3-2): W Brody Stevens WH :53; L Isaac Arredondo BC 3:25; W Jayden Jones RH 3:16; SF. L Cameron Bowyer VC 2:49; 3rd. W Justin Martin Dgl. forfeit.

182 — 3. Brody Harper (4-1): W Zion Pete WH 3:00; W Matthew Johnson GB 2:43; W P.J. Truman BC maj.dec. 11-3; SF. L Rock Shomaker VC 5-1; 3rd. W PJ Truman BC 8-6.

195 — 4. Mohamed Farah (2-2): W Avry Lewis VC 3:13; W Wade Morgan Dgl. 1:47; L Cade Evans RH 3:43; 3rd. L Brody Schnoebelen GB 1:46.

220 — 2. Logan Buchanan (3-1): W Hunter Alexander Dgl. :35; W Henry Buresh BC :19; SF. W Dallas Gould VC :47; F. L Bronx Wood AC 1:59.

285 — (non-team scoring entry) 3. Marcel Gonzalez (3-1): L Rio Gomez New. 5-0; W Joseph Martin Dgl. 1:59; W Elijah Hunt VC 2:09; 3rd. W Milan Colvin RH 3:30.

285 — 1. Rio Gomez (4-0): W Marcel Gonzalez New. 5-0; W Elijah Hunt VC 1:39; W Joseph Martin Dgl. :42; F. W Kayson Dietz SS 4:32.