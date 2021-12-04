Railer girls fall to Dodge City

The Newton High School girls’ basketball team won the first quarter against seventh-ranked (Class 6A, KBCA) Dodge City, but the Red Demons controlled the game the game the rest of the way for a 50-27 win Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Dodge City took control with a 25-6 second quarter.

“It was awesome,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “The kids are trusting in the process. We’re undersized and we know that. Their coach made an adjustment and we have to make adjustments as well. They made some threes (in the second quarter) and that put them on a run. Then they got (Camree Johnson) in the game down low. She’s a great player.”

Dodge City is 2-0 after a win over McPherson Friday.

“We had a lot of girls play a lot of minutes last night, so I’m not sure how well our legs were under us,” Dodge City coach Kelley Snodgrass said. “Newton came out and played well. We started doing some good things in the second quarter. We played well in the third quarter as well. Newton is improved and they play hard. We couldn’t play down a level. We had to push as hard as we could. It’s a tough start. We don’t have everybody healthy and we’re not in the best shape yet. This is a tough place to play and a good atmosphere. We had 17 assists at the end, so we played good team basketball.”

Johnson led Dodge City with 18 points. Victoria Gonzalez added 10.

Newton was led by Olivia Antonwich with nine points.

Newton jumped out 4-0 as Dodge City missed its first five shots from the field. The Red Demons took advantage of Railer turnovers to make a 7-0 run. Newton took a time out and made a 4-0 run to end the quarter ahead 8-7.

Three deep 3-point shots sparked a 12-0 Dodge City run. A pair of Johnson layups in the last 13 seconds of the half put Dodge City ahead 32-14.

Newton was outscored 13-5 in the third quarter. The Red Demons scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to trip the 30-point running clock. Oliva Antonowich broke the Dodge City run with a pair of free throws in the final three minutes. Abby Koontz followed with the Railers’ first 3-pointer of the game with 55 seconds remaining. Antonowich hit a trey at the buzzer to win the quarter for Newton.

Dodge City opens play Thursday at the Goodland Invitational against McCook (Neb.).

Newton is 0-2 and hosts McPherson at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m excited about that game,” Leake said. “It will be another challenge for us. We have a tough schedule to start, but I think the girls will be up for it.”

DODGE CITY (2-0) — Lembright 0 0-0 0, 0; Pfaff 0 0-0 0, 0; Unruh 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Gere 0 0-0 1, 0; Johnson 8 2-3 2, 18; Gonzalez 2 (2) 0-1 2, 10; Perez 3 0-0 2, 6; Nguyen 0 0-0 0, 0; Remigio 1 0-0 2, 2; POTTS 0 (1) 2-4 2, 5; TOTALS 14 (6) 4-8 11, 50.

NEWTON (0-2) — Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Suderman 0 0-0 1, 0; Antonowich 2 (1) 2-2 3, 9; Loewen 1 2-2 1, 4; Henderson 3 0-0 2, 6; Abb.Koontz 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Nelson 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 2 1-2 1, 5; Acevedo 0 0-0 1, 0; Hernandez 0 0-0 1, 0; Jones 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (2) 5-6 9, 27.

Dodge City;7;25;13;5;—;50

Newton;8;6;5;8;—;27