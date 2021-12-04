Railer boys run out of gas in loss to Dodge City

The Newton High School boys’ basketball team ran out of gas in the second half of a 51-29 loss to Dodge City Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym, but coach Andy Preston was still happy with the team’s effort.

Down by four at the half, Newton was outscored 30-12 in the second half.

“I’m so proud of the effort,” Preston said. “We have so many guys out right now. We just played a JV/varsity roster in two games with just 11 or 12 guys. We have guys out with rule violations, COVID, contact tracing, injuries. I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s a credit to our guys with how hard they played. We took eight charges. I’ve never seen that. We kept them off the glass in the first half. Our fatigue caught up with us. We lost Dylan (Petz, fouled out). That really hurt us.”

Aiden Sowers led Dodge City with 24 points. Dawson Taylor added 10.

Tanner Dorrell led Newton with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Newton led 7-0 in the first three minutes of the game, aided by a pair of Dodge City player-control fouls. Dodge City ended the quarter on a 13-0 run.

Newton opened the second quarter on a 10-3 run. Dodge City ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 21-17.

Cold shooting, foul trouble and turnovers in the third quarter allowed Dodge City to make a 20-6 run.

“We have to get better on offense,” Preston said. “They were running a weird little defense, where they were pushing us to the side of the court. It was pretty good stuff by them. In the second half, we settled for too many threes. We don’t attack the glass enough.”

Newton is 0-2 and hosts McPherson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re going to get better,” Preston said. “We still played with a lot of energy. We didn’t pout. Our guys stayed with it. We didn’t have guys who are frustrated. We didn’t have guys yelling and screaming at each other. We just have to get better.”

DODGE CITY (2-0) — I.Taylor 0 0-0 1, 0; Schulte 1 0-0 0, 2; Chavez 0 0-0 0, 0; D.Smith 1 1-4 2, 3; Sowers 5 (4) 2-3 2, 24; Sanchez 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Vontress 0 0-1 0, 0; Scheck 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; D.Taylor 1 (2) 2-2 2, 10; Okoro 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Uzueta 0 0-0 2, 0; Cox 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 9 (9) 6-12 12, 51.

NEWTON (0-2) — Petz 0 (2) 0-0 5, 6; Slechta 1 3-6 2, 5; Dorrell 0 (5) 0-0 1, 15; Zerger 0 0-0 1, 0; Mosqueda 0 0-0 1, 0; Woods 0 0-0 0, 0; Castro 1 0-0 2, 2; Entz 0 1-2 1, 1; Ruth 0 0-0 3, 0; Claassen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 2 (7) 4-8 15, 29.

Dodge City;13;8;20;10;—;51

Newton;7;10;6;6;—;29

Technical foul — New.: Slechta.