Cold-shooting Swather girls fall to Southeast

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls couldn’t get the offense going, falling to Southeast of Saline 41-33 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hesston was held to 12 of 38 from the field and seven of 16 from the line. Southeast was 15 of 39 from the field and eight of 16 from the line.

Hesston was outscored 25-12 in the second half.

Maddie Harris led Southeast with 11 points. Katie Kueker led Hesston with 12 points.

Down 7-3, Hesston finally started hitting from the field to make a 9-2 run. A Harris layup off a steal got Southeast within one at the end of the quarter, 12-11.

Tied 12-12 early in the second quarter, Hesston ended the period on a 9-4 run to lead 21-16.

Hesston was outscored 11-2 to start the third quarter. Hesston regained the lead with a 5-0 run. Harris scored the last three points of the quarter, putting Southeast up 30-28.

Hesston struggled from the line early in the fourth quarter, allowing Southeast to go up by four.

Hesston pulled within one late, but a Lexi Jackson 3-pointer and one of two Mallorie Pearson free throws put the Trojans up by five with 1:15 to play.

Hesston plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at third-ranked Nickerson. The Panthers opened the season with an 87-27 win over Buhler.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (1-0) — Ptacek 0 0-0 2, 0; Schlesener 2 3-4 1, 7; Yianakopulos 0 1-2 3, 1; Jacobson 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Harris 5 1-3 2, 11; Pearson 2 2-4 1, 6; Goetz 1 (1) 1-3 0, 6; Caselman 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Gilpin 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 12 (3) 8-16 11, 41.

HESSTON (0-1) — Kaiser 0 1-2 1, 1; Ferralez 1 1-2 3, 3; Yoder 1 2-2 2, 4; Brueggen 0 0-0 0, 0; Lais 1 0-0 2, 2; Proctor 0 0-0 0, 0; Humphries 1 (2) 1-4 4, 9; Bartell 0 2-6 0, 2; Kueker 6 0-0 4, 12; TOTALS 10 (2) 7-16 16, 33.

SE Saline;11;5;14;11;—;41

Hesston;12;9;7;5;—;33