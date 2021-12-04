Hesston boys overcome opening deficit

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team was staggered and knocked to the canvas early against Southeast of Saline in the season opener for both teams Friday at the HHS gym, but the Swather got back up to win the decision 53-44.

The defending Class 3A champs were down 13 points early.

“It wasn’t a great start,” Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said. “We weren’t good defensively to start the game. We got better. We have a few kids who hadn’t played a lot of minutes. They were nervous. Jake (Proctor) played well for us early. Then we had a couple kids step up in the second half. We just have to stop turning the ball over and be a little more efficient and rebound. They are a pretty good team.”

Jake Proctor led Hesston with 18 points. Nick Arnold scored 12 points. Brayden Schilling scored 10 points.

“We just had to play like we do in practice,” Proctor said of the team’s comeback. “We had to get the ball inside to Brayden. We just had to go to work. We’re going to have to be up for the challenge. Everybody’s going to give us their best game. We picked up the intensity on defense. (Eli) Sawyers is a good player. He got his today. They’re a pretty good team. They fought hard.”

Sawyers led Southeast with 17 points.

Southeast hit six of its first seven shots, including four of four 3-pointers, to take a 16-3 lead. Hesston charged back to end the quarter on an 11-2 run.

Proctor’s 10 points in the second quarter paced Hesston to a 25-22 lead at the half,

Hesston opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run, but allowed the Trojans to get back within three. Hesston led by four at the end of the period, 39-35.

Southeast opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run. Hesston replied with a run of its own. An Arnold three-point play with 1:21 to play put Hesston up by five. The Swathers pulled away further in the final minute.

Hesston plays Tuesday at Nickerson.

“We have one day of practice,” Raleigh said. “We have a JV and C game tomorrow. We’ll get rolling. Nickerson graduated a lot. They have a new team. We’ll see.”

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (0-1) — Sawyer 5 (1) 4-8 3, 17; Morrical-Palmer 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Augustine 1 2-2 2, 4; Kejr 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; Richardson 0 0-0 1, 0; Lilley 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Gebhardt 1 (1) 0-1 3, 5; Isaacson 2 0-0 3, 4; TOTALS 10 (6) 6-11 20, 44.

HESSTON (1-0) — Schroeder 1 5-8 2, 7; Werner 0 2-2 2, 2; Proctor 5 (2) 2-3 1, 18; Schilling 1 (2) 2-4 3, 10; Waltner 0 1-2 1, 1; Adams 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Dahlsten 0 0-2 0, 0; Arnold 5 2-2 2, 12; TOTALS 12 (5) 14-23 13, 53.

SE Saline;18;4;13;10;—;44

Hesston;14;11;14;14;—;53