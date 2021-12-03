Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Dec. 4 through Dec. 12, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Dec. 4

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Dodge City @ Newton (G 5 p.m., B 7:30 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Halstead @ Flinthills Inv. (B) 9 a.m.; Remington @ Pratt Inv. TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Maize Inv. (swimming 9 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa (W 3 p.m., M 5 p.m.), McPherson JV @ Hesston College (W 1 p.m.), Nationwide Prep @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Wichita State @ South Dakota (W 1 p.m.).

Sunday, Dec. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State vs. Wichita State @ INTRUST Bank Arena (M 5 p.m., ESPNU), Vanderbilt @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Denver @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

Monday, Dec. 6

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Halstead vs. Wichita Independent @ Marion (G 7 p.m., B 8:30 p.m.), Berean Academy vs. Wichita Homeschool Warriors @ Marion (G 4 p.m., B 5:30 p.m.), Remington @ Douglass, Belle Plaine @ Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Detroit 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Dec. 7

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — McPherson @ Newton, Hesston @ Nickerson, Berean Academy vs. Eureka @ Marion (G 4 p.m., B 5:30 p.m.), Lyons @ Moundridge (G 7 p.m., B 8:30 p.m.), Fredonia @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Classical School of Wichita, Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA, Peabody-Burns @ Marais Des Cygnes Valley.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Texas-El Paso vs. Kansas @ Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo. (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Dec. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Marquette @ Kansas State (M 8 p.m., ESPN2), Kansas State @ Omaha (W 5 p.m., Mavs All-Access).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Toronto 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Dec. 9

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Hesston Classic (TBA), Hillsboro @ Moundridge (G 7 p.m., B 8:30 p.m.), Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA, Peabody-Burns vs. Altoona Midway @ @ Marais Des Cygnes Valley.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING — Newton @ Andover Inv. (diving 6 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Maize South @ Newton, Halstead @ Marion (G 7 p.m., B 8:30 p.m.), Hesston Classic TBA, Inman @ Moundridge (G 7 p.m., B 8:30 p.m.), Sedgwick, Remington @ Remington Classic medal games TBA, Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA, Peabody-Burns vs. Southern Coffey County @ Marais Des Cygnes Valley.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton, Halstead @ Douglass Goodwill Inv. (G 3 p.m.).

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Andover Inv. (swimming 4 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Halstead, Berean Academy @ Marion Inv. medal games (TBA), Goessel, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. TBA.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Douglass Goodwill Inv. (B 9:30 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Hesston Inv. (B) 9 a.m.; Remington @ Pratt Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Sterling @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Friends JV @ Hesston College (W 11 a.m.), Norfolk State @ Wichita State (M 6 p.m., ESPN+), Missouri @ Kansas (M 2:15 p.m., ESPN), Grambling State @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas State @ South Dakota State (W TBA, Midco Sports).

Sunday, Dec. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Green Bay @ Kansas State (M 4 p.m., ESPN+), Santa Clara @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 4:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Las Vegas @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Dallas @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

