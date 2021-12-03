Sports briefs

Bethel men edged by OWU

The Bethel College men’s basketball team lost its third game in the last four, falling to ninth-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan 75-73 Thursday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel slipped to 25th in the latest NAIA poll.

Derrick Talton Jr. hit the game winner for the Eagles at the buzzer. Bethel tied the game with nine seconds to play on a Clifford Byrd II layup.

OWU jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first half. Bethel trailed by as many as 13, but a Bryant Mocaby 3-pointer got Bethel within one at intermission, 39-38.

The Threshers trailed by six early in the second half, but rallied to take an eight-point lead midway in the period.

Brandon Bird led the 12-0 Eagles with 13 points. Talton Jr., Kaleb Stokes and Lense Ramey each added 11 points.

Byrd II and Jordan Neely each scored 18 points for Bethel. Neely was six of seven from 3-point range. Mocaby added 10 points. Jaylon Scott was held to eight points, but still had a double-double with 22 rebounds and 14 assists.

Bethel falls to 6-4, 2-3 in KCAC play, and plays at 7-3 Ottawa at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Braves received votes in the latest NAIA poll.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (12-0, 6-0 KCAC) — Bird 6-8 0-0 13, Talton Jr. 5-10 0-0 11, Lietzke 4-7 0-1 8, Poling 4-5 0-0 8, Ammons 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 4-9 0-1 11, Ramey 4-7 2-2 11, Van Putten 3-5 2-2 8, Phillip 1-7 2-2 5, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 31-63 6-8 75.

BETHEL (6-4, 2-3 KCAC) — Byrd II 7-13 4-6 18, Mocaby 4-9 0-0 10, Scott 2-7 3-3 8, Gouro 1-6 1-2 3, Flowers 1-2 0-0 3, Neely 6-7 0-0 18, Bonner 3-6 0-0 8, Jonas 2-5 0-0 5, Todd 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-57 8-11 73.

Okla.Wes.;39;36;—;75

Bethel;38;35;—;73

Total fouls — OW 13, BC 12. Technical fouls — BC: Mocaby, team. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OW 7-22 (Bird 1-3, Talton Jr. 1-1, Ammons 0-1, Stokes 3-6, Ramey 1-4, Van Putten 0-1, Phillip 1-6), BC 13-24 (Byrd II 0-1, Mocaby 2-5, Scott 1-3, Flowers 1-1, Neely 6-7, Bonner 2-3, Jonas 1-3, Todd 0-1). Rebounds — OW 36 (Lietzke 7), BC 32 (Scott 22). Assists — OW 20 (Miller 5), BC 20 (Scott 14). Turnovers — OW 15 (Talton Jr. 5), BC 16 (Byrd II 4, Scott 4). Blocked shots — OW 2 (Lietzke 1, Miller 1), BC 6 (Scott 3). Steals — OW 8 (Bird 2, Talton Jr. 2, Stokes 2), BC 10 (Scott 4).

Michalski sets record in win

Bethel College senior Kendall Michalski became the Threshers’ all-time leading 3-point scorer Thursday in a 60-46 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan Thursday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Michalski led the Threshers with 18 points on four of nine 3-point shots.

She now has 168 3-pointers for her career, breaking the record of 165 formerly held by Angela Wood in 2007 to 2011.

Alex Bearup added nine points for Bethel.

Bethel finished the game 19 of 53 from the field, 10 of 28 from 3-point range. OWU was three of 10 from the free throw line.

Bethel led 23-8 after the first quarter and 33-17 at the half. The Eagles got within eight after the third quarter, 42-34, but Bethel was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Zariah Tillman led 4-5 Oklahoma Wesleyan with 18 points.

Bethel improves to 4-7, 2-3 in KCAC play. Bethel faces 3-7 Ottawa at 3 p.m. Saturday on the road.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (4-5, 2-4 KCAC) — Tillman 8-20 0-2 18, Watkins 2-9 0-0 6, Garrett 3-11 0-0 6, Frazier 3-4 0-1 6, Jeffries 0-2 0-0 0, Schovanec 1-6 3-6 6, Williams 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Flemon 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-60 3-10 46.

BETHEL (4-7, 2-3 KCAC) — Michalski 5-12 4-4 18, Bearup 3-9 2-2 9, Freshour 2-6 1-2 6, Calzonetti 2-7 0-0 4, Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Lucas 3-9 0-0 7, Newman 1-2 4-5 6, Vargas 1-1 0-0 3, Stupey 1-1 0-0 3, Tenant 0-2 1-2 1, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-53 12-15 60.

Okla.Wes.;8;9;17;12;—;46

Bethel;23;10;9;18;—;60

Total fouls — OW 19, BC 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OW 5-23 (Tillman 2-6, Watkins 2-9, Garrett 0-2, Schovanec 1-5, Johnson 0-1), BC 10-28 (Michalski 4-9, Bearup 1-5, Freshour 1-2, Calzonetti 0-3, Perez 1-1, Lucas 1-5, Vargas 1-1, Stupey 1-1, Tenant 0-1). Rebounds — OW 37 (Frazier 7), BC 45 (Newman 8). Assists — OW 7 (Watkins 3), BC 13 (Calzonetti 4). Turnovers — OW 20 (Tillman 4, Watkins 4), BC 18 (Calzonetti 3, Lucas 3, Newman 3). Blocked shots — OW 10 (Watkins 4), BC 3 (Calzonetti 2). Steals — OW 9 (Tillman 3, Watkins 3), BC 8 (Calzonetti 3).

Details not reported

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team fell to Wichita West 26-25 Thursday in the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge at Koch Arena.

The Newton boys fell to Wichita North 36-27.

Newton hosts Dodge City Saturday.

In wrestling at Hutchinson, Newton opened the season with a 54-27 win.