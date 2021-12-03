Railer swimmers get state qualifier off the bat

The Newton High School boys’ swimming team opened the season Thursday at the Newton Invitational I with a state qualifying entry and several more that were close.

The Railers finished fourth out of nine teams in the team standings.

Defending Class 5-4-3-2-1A state champion Andover Central won the meet at 314, followed by Derby at 235, Andover at 210 and Newton at 168.

“I’m super proud of them,” Newton coach Kimberly Powell said. “The start of the boys’ season is so hard because everything comes so quickly. A lot of them played fall sports, so they were in shape. They have come to practice and are working really hard. They have good attitudes. A lot of our new guys, it always happens, where they shave off a lot of time. They have good technique.

“Fourth place behind Derby, Andover and Andover Central is a good meet for us. I won’t complain about that at all.”

Newton’s first state qualifying time came in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Andrew Barron, Pablo Gentil, Simon Hodge and Otis Musser finished fourth in 1:50.90, breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 1:52.86.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Barron, Franz, Hodge and Musser finished the meet, taking fourth in 3:47.96, just shy of the automatic state qualifying mark of 3:43.60 and breaking the state consideration (secondary qualifying) time of 3:54.78.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Hodge was second in 23.71, missing an automatic state berth by .32 seconds, but breaking the state consideration (secondary qualifying) time of 24.61. Musser was fifth in 24.73.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Hodge was third in 53.57, missing the state qualifying time by 1.07 seconds and meeting the state consideration time of 55.13. Musser was sixth in 58.24.

“That was great,” Hodge said. “I’ll get it next time. I really think I will. I’ll try for Saturday. I think I was just off my personal best in the 100 and 50. Last year, my personal best in the 100 was just about 52. My 50 was around a low 23 — high 22 to low 23.”

Hodge was a state qualifier last year.

“I got disqualified from the 50 for false starting,” Hodge said. “I shifted my feet (on the starting block), and that’s disqualification at state. I’m going to get another chance this year. I’d like to get a 21.50 (in the 50) and a sub-50 time in the 100. That would be nice. I’d like to get better in the fly, and maybe swim the 100 fly. I don’t think I’ve ever raced it. I’ve practiced it.”

In diving, Justin Franz placed second in 146.65.

Barron took second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.19, missing the automatic state qualifying time by .36 seconds. He broke the state consideration time of 1:03.87. Barron was sixth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.13.

Newton competes Friday (diving) and Saturday (swimming) at the Maize Invitational at the new Maize District Aquatic Center.

Newton competes next weekend at the Andover Invitational at the new Andover District Aquatic Center.

“Super busy, but it will be nice to get these in before Christmas break,” Powell said. “This will help us to spread them out through the season. I’m excited. I think we’ll get all our relays (to state) and some more individuals.”