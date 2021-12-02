Remington boys set for improvement

BRAINERD — The Remington High School boys’ basketball team will have the experience back and will be poised for improvement.

Remington is coached by Matt Regier, in his sixth season as the Bronco coach.

Remington was 4-13 last season, 1-8 in Heart of America League play.

Remington fell to Lyndon in the Class 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

“After losing only two seniors, I am optimistic that this team will make a big jump in the win column from last year,” Regier said. “We return six different players that started multiple games last year, and have several others who are ready to compete at the varsity level after a couple of years developing on our JV squad. We should be able to defend at a high level and shoot the ball well from the outside. Depth will also be a strength. This is a hard-working, high character group, and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish after a great off-season.”

Returning starters include Braden Scribner (5-11, sr., G, 10.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Griffin Cook (6-0, sr., G, 5 ppg) and Samuel Entz (6-1, jr., W, 7.6 ppg, 4 rpg).

“Braden returns as the starting point guard, and will look to build on a junior year that saw him average 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds a game,” Regier said. “He can score both at the basket and from three, and his improved passing will help him to open up more shots for his teammates this year. Griffin will return for his senior year after averaging five points a game last year. Griffin does the little things well, and has put on some muscle that will help him compete. Sam will look to build on an up and down sophomore campaign that was affected by COVID protocols. He averaged 7.6 points and 4 rebounds per game, and can score inside and out.”

Other returning letterwinners include Dylan Margreiter (6-0, jr., G), Sage Martin (6-1, jr., W) and Duke Kinley (6-3, sr., P).

“Dylan is an athletic slasher that sets his teammates up for shots on a routine basis,” Regier said. “He will look to improve his scoring both in the paint and from the 3-point line. Sage is a solid shooter and decision maker, and will look to build on a strong end to his sophomore year. Duke will move to a primarily interior position, and had a great summer rebounding and finishing around the basket. After spending a year learning the system, he is ready to compete and will help us at the varsity level.”

Schedule

Dec. 3 @ Bluestem

Dec. 6 @ Douglass

Dec. 9 Fredonia

Dec. 10 Remington Classic final round

Dec. 14 Halstead

Dec. 16 @ Wichita Trinity Academy (G 7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 17 Conway Springs (B)

Jan. 4 @ West Elk

Jan. 7 Ell-Saline

Jan. 11 Marion

Jan. 14 @ Bennington

Jan. 18-22 @ Hillsboro Inv.

Feb. 1 @ Sedgwick

Feb. 4 @ Hutchinson Trinity

Feb. 8 Berean Academy

Feb. 11 Moundridge

Feb. 15 @ Inman

Feb, 18 Olpe

Feb. 22 Sterling

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan