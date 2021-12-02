Goessel girls have corps of eight players to pace team

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School girls’ basketball team will look to a corps of about eight players with starting experience to propel it through the upcoming season.

Ryan Hoopes begins his 15th season as Goessel head coach.

Goessel was 6-15 last season, 2-7 in Wheat State League play.

The Bluebirds lost to Little River in Class 1A, Division I sub-state play.

Top returnees include Kaleigh Guhr (5-3, sr., PG), Lyna Lerhman (5-6, sr., P), Rachael Zogleman (5—7, sr., G-P), Emily Flaming (5-7, sr., P), Sarah Spurlin 5-6, jr., G-P, out with ankle injury, may not be able to play this year), Jaicee Griffin (5-8, so., P), Braylyn Hoopes (5-5, so., G), Cheyenne Sawyer (5-5, so., G-P) and Riley Graber (hurt last season but will also be in the mix, 5-7, jr., G).

“We return a lot of experience this year,” Ryan Hoopes said. “The girls have worked very hard over the summer. Although we lack size, we have a core eight or nine girls that have a lot of experience playing together on a varsity court. This should help us start out strong. The key for us will be utilizing everyone’s skills to the fullest and maintaining it for the entire season.

“We really don’t have one key player, but many who can contribute in different ways. These girls grew a lot this summer as a team, and proved they can play at a high level. We are hoping that transfers over to the regular season. We also have a very athletic freshman class that will help push everyone in practice. We expect to play in a lot of close games, and hopefully capitalize on the majority of them this year.”

Schedule

Dec. 3 @ Marion

Dec. 6-11 Goessel Inv.

Dec. 17 Udall

Dec. 21 @ Peabody-Burns

Jan. 7 Rural Vista

Jan. 11 @ Solomon

Jan. 14 Canton-Galva

Jan. 17-22 @ Burrton Inv. (B)

Jan. 21 @ Moundridge (G 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 25-28 @ Fairfield Inv. (G)

Jan. 28 Moundridge (B)

Feb. 1 @ Centre

Feb. 4 Elyria Christian

Feb. 8 @ Wakefield

Feb. 11 @ Herington

Feb. 15 Classical School of Wichita

Feb. 17 Little River

Feb. 22 @ Canton-Galva

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City