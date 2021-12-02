Burrton boys look to youth to reverse fortunes

BURRTON — The Burrton High School boys’ basketball team will look to a young squad to turn things around this season.

The Chargers are coached by Tyler Hoopes, in his 14th season with the team. He is 85-147 at Burrton.

Two starters return for Burrton — Braiden Petitjohn (6-1, sr., F) and Alex Dick (6-1, sr., F).

Other returning players include Jude Barnes (5-8, so., G), Colby Embree (5-9, so., F) and Levi Durner (5-8, so., G).

Three freshmen look to crack the starting lineup this season — Aiden Hoopes (5-6, PG), Charlie Musser (5-6, G) and Ca, Schmidt (6-1, G).

“We will be young, but athletic,” Tyler Hoopes said. “We will have speed and basketball IQ will be high. We will be up-tempo with good court awareness and shooters. This should be a fun year. Lots to learn, but big potential.”

Schedule

Dec. 3 Solomon

Dec. 7-12 @ Goessel Inv.

Dec. 14 Peabody-Burns

Dec. 17 @ Fairfield

Jan. 4 Argonia

Jan. 7 Inman

Jan. 11 Cunningham

Jan. 14 Attica

Jan. 17-22 Burrton Inv. (B)

Jan. 25-28 @ Fairfield Inv. (G)

Feb. 1 @ Pretty Prairie

Feb. 4 Skyline

Feb. 8 Fairfield

Feb. 11 @ Stafford

Feb. 15 Hutchinson Central Christian

Feb. 18 @ South Barber

Feb. 22 @ Norwich

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Barton County CC, Great Bend