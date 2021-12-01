Three starters back to lead Cardinal girls

SEDGWICK — Three returning starters look to pace the Sedgwick Cardinal girls as they start the 2021-22 season.

Aaron Stucky returns for his 12th season as the Cardinal coach.

Sedgwick went 10-11 last season, 4-5 in Heart of America League play. The Cardinals lost to Hillsboro in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters include Logan Stucky (5-3, so., PG, 10.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.2 aps), Alexa Scarlett (5-7, sr., SG, 7.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Addie Fitch (5-8, so., F, 5.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg).

Stucky was a second-team All-HOAL pick last season. She set the school’s 3-point shooting record as a freshman with 49.

Also back are Hailey Atlwill (5-3, sr., SG, 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.5 apg) and Anessa Croxton (5-8, jr., F, 2.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg).

A top newcomer is 5-3 freshman guard Gaby Petersen.

“We are going to play in a lot of close games this year.,” Aaron Stucky said. “It will be important for us to take care of the ball and to rebound with our lack of size. … Our strength should be our shooting ability and guard play. Our weakness is our lack of size.”

The Sedgwick coach called Sterling the top contender in the league and the best team in Class 2A.

Schedule

Dec. 3 Halstead

Dec. 6 Belle Plaine

Dec. 7 @ Classical School of Wichita

Dec. 10 TBA @ Remington

Dec. 14 @ Elyria Christian

Dec. 16 @ TBA (G)

Dec. 17 TBA (B)

Jan. 4 @ Haven

Jan. 7 @ Lyons

Jan. 11 @ Berean Academy

Jan. 14 @ Inman

Jan. 18-21 @ Canton-Galva Inv. (B)

Jan. 24-28 Sedgwick Inv. (G)

Feb. 1 Remington

Feb. 4 Bennington

Feb. 8 @ Sterling

Feb. 11 @ Ell-Saline

Feb. 15 Moundridge

Feb. 18 Hutchinson Trinity

Feb. 22 Marion

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan