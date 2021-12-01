Large senior class to lead Sedgwick boys

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys appear to have the elements needed to challenge for Heart of America League and post-season honors in the upcoming season.

Darren Crumrine begins his 28th season as the head coach. He is assisted by Shannon Murphy.

Sedgwick was 11-9 last season, 5-4 in HOAL play to take fourth. Sedgwick fell to HOAL rival Moundridge in Class 2A sub-state play.

Returning starters include Lance Hoffsommer (6-4, sr., G, 15.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.0 apg), Ryan Stucky (5-10, sr., G, 6.5 ppg, 2.5rpg, 1.5 apg) and Connor Tillman (6-2, sr., F, 9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg).

Other returning letterwinners include Sam Culp (6-4, sr., F, 5.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Jordan Hansen (6-0, sr., G, 1.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg), Blake Huebert (5-10, sr., G), Christian Brown (5-11, jr., F, 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg), Westyn Anderson (5-7, jr., G), Jeff Nold (6-2, so., F), Jackson Scarlett (6-0, so., G) and Koen Werner (6-1, so., F).

“A large and experienced senior class should help offset the lack of practice time we will have to begin the season (football playoffs),” Crumrine said. “This group provides good length and athleticism to our team. Our depth will be hurt with the loss of Sam Culp to an ACL injury. I am hopeful other guys step up and fill his void. If they do, we should be able to put together multiple line up combinations. Our perimeter shooting will be a huge key to our success. If we are able to stretch the floor, our athleticism should create other scoring opportunities. We have to do a better job of guarding the dribble this season. We fouled and gave up too many easy baskets last year. We also must find on court leadership. The seniors do a great job of leading by example but someone must assume the vocal leadership role.

“We will be challenged with a tough non-league schedule and a deep league schedule. Several league teams are capable of competing for a league championship. The stretch during January with all games on the road will be extremely difficult.”

Schedule

Dec. 3 Halstead

Dec. 6 Belle Plaine

Dec. 7 @ Classical School of Wichita

Dec. 10 TBA @ Remington

Dec. 14 @ Elyria Christian

Dec. 16 @ TBA (G)

Dec. 17 TBA (B)

Jan. 4 @ Haven

Jan. 7 @ Lyons

Jan. 11 @ Berean Academy

Jan. 14 @ Inman

Jan. 18-21 @ Canton-Galva Inv. (B)

Jan. 24-28 Sedgwick Inv. (G)

Feb. 1 Remington

Feb. 4 Bennington

Feb. 8 @ Sterling

Feb. 11 @ Ell-Saline

Feb. 15 Moundridge

Feb. 18 Hutchinson Trinity

Feb. 22 Marion

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan