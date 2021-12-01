Swather wrestlers seek another strong season

HESSTON — The Hesston High School wrestling team will look to have another strong season this year.

The Swathers are coached by Doug Broadfoot, in his 27th season. He is assisted by Parker Broadfoot.

The Swathers were 5-1 in dual meets last season. The team finished second at the Hesston Invitational, fifth at the Ellsworth Invitational and ninth at the Halstead Invitational. The team finished 10th in regionals and 19th at the Class 4A state meet.

The Central Kansas League meet and two other regular-season tournaments were canceled.

Six letterwinners return — Tyrone Taylor (jr., 160), Hayden Hartung-Williams (jr., 195), Bailey Reed (jr., 138), Layne Clark (so., 120), Jaden Wald (so., 106) and Hudson Ferralez (so., 170).

Returning from the junior varsity ranks are Eli Miller (so., 145) ad Bryson Hartung-Williams (sr., 152).

A newcomer is senior Ryan Eilert (182).

Others listed on the roster include Conner Graber (fr., 138), Kayden Voth (jr., 145), Logan Elliott (jr., 152), Jack Gish (fr., 160), Ryan Eilert (sr., 170), Aedan O’Halloran (so., 182), Colton Street (fr., 220) and Taten Penner (fr., 220).

The sole competitor for the Hesston girls is Juliene Wald (jr., 109), .

“We have some varsity experience coming back, but we are still a novice team with young guys still learning about wrestling,” Doug Broadfoot said.

He called top CKL contenders Pratt and Hoisington. Top non-league opponents include Bishop Carroll, Andale, Frontenac and Douglass.

Schedule

Dec. 9 @ Chase County Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 Hesston Inv. 9 a.m.

Dec. 16 @ Nickerson w/Lyons 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Ellsworth Inv. 9 a.m.

Jan. 14-15 @ Halstead Inv. 4 p.m./9:30 a.m.

Jan. 25 @ Halstead w/Cheney, Herington 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 @ Remington w/Southeast of Saline, Smoky Valley 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 @ Garden Plain Inv. 3 p.m.

Feb. 4-5 @ Circle Inv. 2 p.m./9 a.m.

Feb. 10 CKL @ Hillsboro 2 p.m.

Feb. 11-12 Division II (Class 4-3-2-1A) Regionals TBA (G)

Feb. 18-19 Class 3-2-1A Regionals TBA (B)

Feb. 23-24 Division II State @ Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina (G) TBA

Feb. 25-26 Class 3-2-1A State @ Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays (B) TBA