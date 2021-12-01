Hesston girls have potential to be powerhouse

HESSTON — With four starters back, the Hesston High School girls’ basketball team could be a potential juggernaut for the 2021-22 season.

Matt Richardson returns for his 16th season as the Hesston coach. He is assisted by Kristin Barber and Kelsey Loutensock.

He is 285-82 at Hesston and 387-108 in his career.

Hesston was 15-7 last season, 7-2 in Central Kansas League play. Hesston fell to rival Halstead 40-36 in the Class 3A sub-state finals.

“Last year was another fun season for us,” Richardson said. “Our one senior led us especially in the second half of our season. We started our season 5-5 and finished 10-2. Our underclassmen had no choice but to learn on the fly and began leading us in multiple categories and overall leadership. Defense and rebounding were vital to our success as we didn’t have high point totals in most games. Our girls division in the CKL has been extremely tough and will likely offer opportunities for skill development as well as team unity. With wins over Halstead and Haven in the regular season, our confidence grew dramatically in the second half of the season. Our season came to an end in the sub-state final against Halstead who had a senior heavy roster in a very close game decided in the last minute and a half.”

Returning starters included Caryn Yoder (5-5, sr., 11.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.4 spg), Katie Kueker (6-0, sr., 8.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 spg), Harley Ferralez (5-7, sr., 2.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg) and Anna Humphreys (5-8, jr., 9.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.5 spg).

Other returning letterwinners include Sydney Kaiser (5-7, jr., 2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Carley Bartel (5-8, jr., 3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Kierra Funk (5-8, jr., .8 ppg, 1.2 rpg) and Gillian Lais (5-9, jr., .4 ppg, 1.2 rpg).

Top newcomers include Justice Large (5-9, so.), Kendall Brueggen (5-8, fr.), Abby Proctor (5-9, fr.), Kaycee Mason (5-8, fr.) and Tyrianna Bridges (5-6, fr.).

“Returning four starters with experience will definitely be a positive for us,” Richardson said. “The core foundation of our team has some solid experience. We hope to develop depth as the season goes on and we look to advance our young players so that they become comfortable and aggressive assets for us to use throughout the season. Having depth will enable us to practice better and push ourselves everyday instead of only on game nights.

“The bulk of our roster this season will be freshman with over half of our players in that age group. We will look to develop them quickly and try to introduce them to high school ball very quickly. We look forward to integrating them into our continuity, speed and expectations.”

Richardson looks for another competitive year in CKL play.

“There are 10 teams in our league, and trying to predict the order of finish would be very difficult with the high quality of teams,” Richardson said. “Nickerson gained a lot of experience last year and will be returning many of them. I look for them to be the best in the league. Hillsboro and Smoky Valley will be right in the hunt for a league title as well. It should be a dog fight as we will usually have a league showdown at the end of the season to see who will earn the right to go to state.”

Non-league opponents of note include Southeast of Saline, Clay Center, Riley County, Central Plains, St. John-Hudson and Buhler.

Schedule

Dec. 3 Southeast of Saline

Dec. 7 @ Nickerson

Dec. 9 Hesston Classic

Dec. 10 Hesston Classic

Dec. 14 @ Smoky Valley

Dec. 17 St. John-Hudson

Jan. 11 Nickerson

Jan. 14 Smoky Valley

Jan. 18-22 @ Hillsboro Inv. TBA

Jan. 25 @ Central Plains

Jan. 28 @ Buhler

Feb. 1 @ Pratt

Feb. 4 Lyons

Feb. 8 @ Hoisington

Feb. 11 Hillsboro

Feb. 15 Halstead

Feb. 18 @ Lyons

Feb. 22 @ Haven

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena