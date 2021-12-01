Hesston boys face challenges while defending title

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team will face some challenges while trying to defend its Class 3A state title.

Greg Raleigh begins his 12th season as the Swather head coach. He is 192-36 at Hesston and 377-131 in his career.

He is assisted by Matt Fleming and Garrett Roth.

Hesston was 23-1 last season, 8-1 in Central Kansas League play. Hesston topped Wichita Trinity Academy 55-47, Thomas More Prep-Marian 64-55 and Galena 45-36 in state play.

Returning starters include seniors Brayden Schilling (6-6, G, 8 ppg, 3 rpg) and Nick Arnold (6-2, G, 7 ppg, 3 rpg).

Cason Richardson (6-3, G, 17 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg) is out with an ACL tear suffered in the summer. Richardson is a first-team All-CKL pick and the Class 3A co-player of the year.

Schilling was a first-team All-CKL pick. Arnold was an All-CKL honorable mention.

Other returning letterwinners include Ty Schroeder (6-3, sr., G, 6 ppg, 2 rpg), Jake Proctor (6-4, jr., G, 7 ppg, 2 rpg), Matt Waltner (6-0, sr., G) and Max Werner (6-2, sr., F).

Looking to move up to varsity include Micah Dahlsten (6-2, jr., G) and Lane Magill (6-2, jr., F).

“We bring back a good group of kids from our state run last year,” Raleigh said. “With Cason Richardson hurting his knee in the summer, we will need to adjust a little and several guys will need to be more assertive in their roles. We have a good group of seniors that have really worked their way up through the program. We will also look to our junior class to help fill in some of the gaps from last year’s team. We are looking forward to another exciting season varsity through C team.”

Raleigh called Hillsboro, Haven and Smoky Valley the top contenders for Hesston’s CKL title.

Top non-league foes include Buhler, Southeast of Saline and Holcomb.

Schedule

Dec. 3 Southeast of Saline

Dec. 7 @ Nickerson

Dec. 9 Hesston Classic

Dec. 10 Hesston Classic

Dec. 14 @ Smoky Valley

Dec. 17 St. John-Hudson

Jan. 11 Nickerson

Jan. 14 Smoky Valley

Jan. 18-22 @ Hillsboro Inv. TBA

Jan. 25 @ Central Plains

Jan. 28 @ Buhler

Feb. 1 @ Pratt

Feb. 4 Lyons

Feb. 8 @ Hoisington

Feb. 11 Hillsboro

Feb. 15 Halstead

Feb. 18 @ Lyons

Feb. 22 @ Haven

Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA

Feb. 9-12 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena