Hesston boys face challenges while defending title
HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team will face some challenges while trying to defend its Class 3A state title.
Greg Raleigh begins his 12th season as the Swather head coach. He is 192-36 at Hesston and 377-131 in his career.
He is assisted by Matt Fleming and Garrett Roth.
Hesston was 23-1 last season, 8-1 in Central Kansas League play. Hesston topped Wichita Trinity Academy 55-47, Thomas More Prep-Marian 64-55 and Galena 45-36 in state play.
Returning starters include seniors Brayden Schilling (6-6, G, 8 ppg, 3 rpg) and Nick Arnold (6-2, G, 7 ppg, 3 rpg).
Cason Richardson (6-3, G, 17 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg) is out with an ACL tear suffered in the summer. Richardson is a first-team All-CKL pick and the Class 3A co-player of the year.
Schilling was a first-team All-CKL pick. Arnold was an All-CKL honorable mention.
Other returning letterwinners include Ty Schroeder (6-3, sr., G, 6 ppg, 2 rpg), Jake Proctor (6-4, jr., G, 7 ppg, 2 rpg), Matt Waltner (6-0, sr., G) and Max Werner (6-2, sr., F).
Looking to move up to varsity include Micah Dahlsten (6-2, jr., G) and Lane Magill (6-2, jr., F).
“We bring back a good group of kids from our state run last year,” Raleigh said. “With Cason Richardson hurting his knee in the summer, we will need to adjust a little and several guys will need to be more assertive in their roles. We have a good group of seniors that have really worked their way up through the program. We will also look to our junior class to help fill in some of the gaps from last year’s team. We are looking forward to another exciting season varsity through C team.”
Raleigh called Hillsboro, Haven and Smoky Valley the top contenders for Hesston’s CKL title.
Top non-league foes include Buhler, Southeast of Saline and Holcomb.
Schedule
Dec. 3 Southeast of Saline
Dec. 7 @ Nickerson
Dec. 9 Hesston Classic
Dec. 10 Hesston Classic
Dec. 14 @ Smoky Valley
Dec. 17 St. John-Hudson
Jan. 11 Nickerson
Jan. 14 Smoky Valley
Jan. 18-22 @ Hillsboro Inv. TBA
Jan. 25 @ Central Plains
Jan. 28 @ Buhler
Feb. 1 @ Pratt
Feb. 4 Lyons
Feb. 8 @ Hoisington
Feb. 11 Hillsboro
Feb. 15 Halstead
Feb. 18 @ Lyons
Feb. 22 @ Haven
Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA
Feb. 9-12 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena