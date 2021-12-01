New coach to lead Burrton girls
BURRTON — The Burrton Charger girls will have a new coach at the helm of the team for the 2021-22 season.
C.T. Young begins his first season as the Charger head coach. He has a career head coaching record of 173-221. He previously coached at Pretty Prairie High School.
He is assisted by former Charger coach Kelli Zehr.
Burrton was 3-16 last season, 0-9 in Heart of the Plains League play. Burrton fell to Hartford in the first round of sub-state play.
Five starters return for Burrton — Kirsten Dold (5-6, sr., G, 4.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), McKinsue Hoopes (5-4, sr., G, 6.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg), Malloree Matlack (5-6, so., P, 2.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Maci Dunlavy (5-6, sr., P, 6.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Cassie Dunlavy (5-7, jr., G-P, 9.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1 apg). Hoopes was an All-HOPL selection last season.
Another returning letterwinner is Icy Bailey (5-8, so., P, 2.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Looking to move up from the JV ranks is Olivia Perkins (5-4, so., G). Top newcomers include Shali Henss (5-9, sr., G-P), Kennedy McMurry (5-3, fr., G) and Sophia Klein (5-8, fr., P).
“Our first goal is to improve on last year’s record and finish in the top half of the league,” Young said. “We would also like to advance in the post-season.”
Young called Pretty Prairie, Hutchinson Central Christian and Norwich the top contenders in the HOPL this season. Top non-conference foes include Inman and Elyria Christian. The team also could face Little River in a tournament.
Schedule
Dec. 3 Solomon
Dec. 7-12 @ Goessel Inv.
Dec. 14 Peabody-Burns
Dec. 17 @ Fairfield
Jan. 4 Argonia
Jan. 7 Inman
Jan. 11 Cunningham
Jan. 14 Attica
Jan. 17-22 Burrton Inv. (B)
Jan. 25-28 @ Fairfield Inv. (G)
Feb. 1 @ Pretty Prairie
Feb. 4 Skyline
Feb. 8 Fairfield
Feb. 11 @ Stafford
Feb. 15 Hutchinson Central Christian
Feb. 18 @ South Barber
Feb. 22 @ Norwich
Feb. 28-March 5 Sub-State TBA
Feb. 9-12 State @ Barton County CC, Great Bend