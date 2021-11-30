Stokes named to lead BC football program

When Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison resigned at the end of the season to take over at nearby Friends University, Thresher athletic director Tony Hoops didn’t have to look far for a replacement.

Former BC assistant coach A.B. Stokes was named as the new Thresher coach, the 24th in the school’s history.

Stokes was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018, Harrison’s first season at Bethel. The following season, Stokes was elevated to associate head coach and served as director of recruiting.

“Initially, it was just shock. I was extremely humbled,” Stokes said of his initial contact with Hoops. “To even get a call to be considered. I had just left. I was still involved with football at the high school level in Oklahoma and doing ministry there. I actually thought that he had pocket dialed me. I called him back and left him a message, ‘I think you pocket-dialed me, but I’m happy you called.’ When I found out the gist of the phone call, I was a bit shocked and humbled. It took a while for me to get out of that shock. … It was one of those days, but I will forever be grateful.”

In Stokes’ first two years at Bethel, the team went 3-7 and 8-3. The team finished his second year in the NAIA rankings.

“Coach Harrison came in with a very specific plan,” Stokes said. “That plan was to build these guys up as young men. The football would take care of itself. We actually had coach classes with these kids on our own time. We would look at their schedule and meet with these kids. They would come right up to our offices and we would talk about what it meant to be a good teammate and person. It was a lot of coaching initially when we first took over and teaching the kids who were here a different way. This transition will be a little different because we won’t teach these guys a different way. It’s more of the same, just trying to enhance the culture and take it to a new level.”

Having experience at Bethel was important for Hoops.

“Having our program transformed over the last four years has been a cultural thing,” Hoops said. “Finding somebody that was a part of that culture and can maintain that cultural identity was big for me. He was always on my short list if it came to that. That was the first phone call that I made. He was receptive. It took us about a week to decide that he was the right fit for both of us. It did and I’m excited for it.”

Hoops said one of Stokes’ biggest strengths is as a “connector.”

“What he brings is that he connects people,” Hoops said. “He connects our current team to what we want to do in the future. He’s a great connector of the aura of Bethel football and the scheme. He is a connector to recruits. He can maintain the culture that we have and build on it.”

“Coach Hoops and his passion for this place, the coaches that are still here and the players that are still here,” Stokes called the biggest attractions to his return. “The success they’ve been having. It’s a chance to work with some great people and work with some great kids.”

Harrison came to Bethel and installed the “flexbone” offense — a triple-option variation of the wishbone popular with the service academies (Air Force and Navy), as well as a number of NCAA Division I FCS teams.

Stokes said he plans to keep it.

“We’re going to play with the flexbone and do some other things with it,” Stokes said. “The players Bethel recruited the past four years fit with the dynamics of that offense. We’re not going to roll right away from it for the sake of being a new coach. I was on the staff when it was brought in. I was the offensive coordinator the first year. Then came Eric Kelly, and he knew more about the flexbone than I did. I learned a lot. Even coaching in high school now, we couldn’t be farther away from the flexbone, but we teach the running backs some things that we do in the flexbone that makes them better.”

Stokes said he’s still working on his defensive plan.

“Defense is more reactionary,” Stokes said. “If you have guys who can run to the football and tackle well and cover, it doesn’t matter what kind of front you have. There were a lot of times with Bethel football that you didn’t even know the front you run. Knowing your job, knowing your assignment, running to the football and tackling. We’re still trying to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball.”

he said his philosophy as a coach will be to get maximum performance on both the field and classroom.

“I want to bridge the gap between the student-athlete’s potential and performance,” Stokes said. “I want to work to make that gap wider. I want these guys to be their best. I say student-athlete, I mean the whole thing. Not just football. I want them to be the best in academics, the best their whole lives.”

He said there will be come challenges on his return.

“Some challenges will be coming in behind the ball recruiting a little bit,” Stokes said. “Getting the guys who were ‘not the guys I recruited’ to believe in me. I know the old staff built relationships with these players and its hard coming in. Just building those relationships with the guys I didn’t know.”

With more liberal transfer rules in college football in recent years, Stokes will have to work on keeping players here as well as recruiting new ones.

“Retention is no. 1 on the list,” he said. “Focusing on the guys who are here. It’s a task, but it’s one I think I’m up for. I’ll meet the team later this evening and I’ll lay out what I see us doing moving forward. I’ll continue to get to know these guys before break. I’m pretty convinced that we will do a good job of keeping the ones that want to be here.”

Stokes spent the last two seasons as the assistant football coach and head wrestling coach at Lincoln Christian School in Tulsa, Okla.

Lincoln Christian was 12-1 and Class 3A state runner-up last season. The team is currently 12-0 and will play in the Class 3A state finals this weekend.

Stokes began the wrestling program at Lincoln Christian, which tied for 27th in the team standings last year.

Before he came to Bethel, Stokes coached six years at Larned High School, where he was the head football and track coach. He led Larned to its first playoff berth in 28 years.

Stokes played three seasons at Trinity International University under coach Andy Lambert. Stokes finished his playing career at Sterling College under Lambert. He also coached receivers at Sterling for three semesters.

Stokes inherits a program that finished 9-2, winning a share of the KCAC title for the second-straight season.